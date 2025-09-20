Ilhan Omar siblings: All about Minnesota Congresswoman's family amid controversy

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's personal life has been put under the microscope again after President Donald Trump on Truth Social alleged that the lawmaker from Minnesota had been married to her brother. Ilhan Omar is the youngest of seven children.(X/@IlhanMN)

“Wasn't she the one that married her brother in order to gain citizenship?,” Trump asked. Amid renewed interest in Omar's life, here is a look at her siblings and family.

Ilhan Omar siblings

Omar is the youngest of seven children, meaning she has six siblings. However, the 42-year-old lawmaker has not revealed their full names. In fact, not much information is available about who Omar's siblings are.

Various reports indicate that Omar had only released the first names of her siblings during the 2016 campaign, in an effort to protect their privacy. However, the names could not be accessed by HT.com.

Meanwhile, Star Tribune reported that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi was not among them. However, information on one sibling is available – sister Sahra Noor. A 2019 report from Star Tribune stated that Noor now runs her own health care consultancy in Kenya. Prior to this, up to 2018, she was a high-level executive at People's Center Clinics & Services, the Twin Cities healthcare non-profit.

She was born in Somalia, after which her family fled the country's civil war when Omar was just eight. Together, they spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before they headed to the United States in 1990s. Then, in 1997, she moved to Minneapolis with her family.

When Omar was a teenager, her grandfather inspired her to get involved in politics. Prior to running for office, Omar worked as a community educator at the University of Minnesota. She was also a Policy Fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs besides serving as a Senior Policy Aide for the Minneapolis City Council.