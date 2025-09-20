Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ilhan Omar siblings: All about Minnesota Congresswoman's family amid controversy

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 07:31 am IST

Ilhan Omar represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. 

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's personal life has been put under the microscope again after President Donald Trump on Truth Social alleged that the lawmaker from Minnesota had been married to her brother.

Ilhan Omar is the youngest of seven children.(X/@IlhanMN)
Ilhan Omar is the youngest of seven children.(X/@IlhanMN)

“Wasn't she the one that married her brother in order to gain citizenship?,” Trump asked. Amid renewed interest in Omar's life, here is a look at her siblings and family.

Ilhan Omar siblings

Omar is the youngest of seven children, meaning she has six siblings. However, the 42-year-old lawmaker has not revealed their full names. In fact, not much information is available about who Omar's siblings are.

Various reports indicate that Omar had only released the first names of her siblings during the 2016 campaign, in an effort to protect their privacy. However, the names could not be accessed by HT.com.

Also Read | Ilhan Omar and others make harsh remarks after Charlie Kirk assassination

Meanwhile, Star Tribune reported that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi was not among them. However, information on one sibling is available – sister Sahra Noor. A 2019 report from Star Tribune stated that Noor now runs her own health care consultancy in Kenya. Prior to this, up to 2018, she was a high-level executive at People's Center Clinics & Services, the Twin Cities healthcare non-profit.

She was born in Somalia, after which her family fled the country's civil war when Omar was just eight. Together, they spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before they headed to the United States in 1990s. Then, in 1997, she moved to Minneapolis with her family.

When Omar was a teenager, her grandfather inspired her to get involved in politics. Prior to running for office, Omar worked as a community educator at the University of Minnesota. She was also a Policy Fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs besides serving as a Senior Policy Aide for the Minneapolis City Council.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Ilhan Omar siblings: All about Minnesota Congresswoman's family amid controversy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On