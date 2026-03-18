Indian-origin Raja Krishnamoorthi loses US Senate bid as Juliana Stratton wins Illinois Democrat primary
Juliana Stratton has won the Democratic primary for Illinois' US Senate seat, defeating Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.
Juliana Stratton has won the Democratic primary for Illinois’ open US Senate seat, defeating Indian-origin Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, according to projections reported by The Washington Post.
The race gained attention after veteran Senator Dick Durbin announced he would not seek reelection, ending a nearly 30-year tenure and triggering a competitive primary. In a strongly Democratic state like Illinois, the publication noted that “the winner of the Democratic primary is almost certain to prevail in November,” making Stratton the clear favorite going forward.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More