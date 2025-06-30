In a first, Tesla car drives itself from Texas Gigafactory to new owner's house | Video

Tesla finally announced the world’s first autonomous delivery of a car that was seen driving itself from factory to its new owners. Posting on X, Tesla announced that Tesla model Y made the journey from Gigafactory in Austin to the customer living about 30 minutes away. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that there were no people in the car at all and no remote operators in control at any point.(@Tesla/X)

Along the way, the car navigated parking lots, highways and the city to reach its new owner.

Tesla shared the news with the world by posting a short three-minute video of the car’s journey followed by a long 30-minute-long video of the full journey from factory to the customer.

The video, recorded from the back seat of the Tesla car, shows no driver and the car maneuvering itself through traffic. The car can be seen increasing or reducing the speed according to traffic and observing red light at signals. Towards the end of the video, the vehicle parks itself under the building of the owner.

Elon Musk reaction

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also took to X and reposted the video with on word “Kapow.” He later wrote that the delivery of Model Y was completed a day ahead of its schedule, congratulating the Tesla team.

“The first fully autonomous delivery of a Tesla Model Y from factory to a customer home across town, including highways, was just completed a day ahead of schedule!!,” he wrote

He also added that there were no people in the car and no remote operators with fully automatic operation. “There were no people in the car at all and no remote operators in control at any point. FULLY autonomous!

To the best of our knowledge, this is the first fully autonomous drive with no people in the car or remotely operating the car on a public highway,” he said in the post.

In June 23, Tesla rolled out the long awaited robotaxi service in Texas with rides priced at $4.20, front seat monitors and safety focused restrictions. However there were also reports about traffic problems, driving mistakes featuring in passenger videos of the robotaxi. In the videos, robotaxis entered the wrong lane, dropped passengers off in the middle of roads among other issues. Tesla plan for the future is to have millions of robotaxis on the road.