Indian H1-B visa holder defends foreign workers as Charlie Kirk ‘we’re full’ post causes uproar; ‘We boost the economy’

Major changes are being made to the H-1B visa program, and social media is seeing an increase in conversations about how these changes will affect American job prospects. H1-B visa holder further stressed that they actively supports local companies, schools, and neighborhoods, adding that their crime rate is very low

Many individuals think that US nationals are at a disadvantage when it comes to the H-1B visa. Nonetheless, one Indian H-1B employee is igniting a crucial discussion regarding the frequently overlooked contributions foreign workers make to the American economy.

H-1B employees from India are more than just “foreigners taking jobs,” the H1-B visa holder claimed that many of them put millions of dollars into the system every year, placing them among the highest taxpayers. Despite their contribution to US economy, the user highlighted that foreign workers do not get any federal help or benefits. “We buy homes, rent apartments, invest in properties, and pay taxes—yet we don’t receive any unemployment benefits, social security, or federal assistance in return.”

The H1-B visa holder further stressed that they actively support local companies, schools, and neighborhoods, adding that their crime rate is very low. “We boost the economy in countless ways, from spending on travel, cars, private schools, and furniture. And when it comes to crime rates? Ours are incredibly low.”

Also Read: H-1B employee discusses job uncertainty as PIP deadline looms, seeks urgent survival advise; ‘I don’t have…’

What is the H1-B visa?

Non-immigrant H-1B visas enable US companies to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialized industries that need a bachelor's degree or above. The original duration of this employer-sponsored visa is three years, with the possibility of an extension.

In 2025, there will be about 442,000 H-1B visa holders in the United States, according to USCIS.

Charlie Kirk targets Indians seeking H1-B visa

Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk entered the “America First” debate by hitting out at legal immigrants, especially those of Indian heritage. On Monday, he took to his X profile to criticize legal immigration for "displacing" American jobs in the nation.

“America does not need more visas for people from India,” Kirk wrote on X. According to him, Indian workers have displaced American workers more than any other lawful immigration. “Enough already. We’re full. Let’s finally put out own people first.”

Kirk delivered a biting critique of the legal immigration system that empowers Indians in reaction to Laura Ingraham's (of Fox News) anti-India statement. “Don’t forget that any trade deal with India will require us to give them more visas. I’d rather not pay them in visas and trade deficits,” she said.

Reacting to Kirk's post, Crushing Woke Culture wrote: “Crazy idea: how about our leaders stop selling out the middle class for cheap foreign labor and start rebuilding the American Dream for Americans?”

“This has to be most untrue statement of all times. Indians are just 1.5% of US population,” another said.