Indiana: Tornado warning issued for Columbus, Bartholomew, Greensburg and Hope

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Bartholomew County, Indiana, with a severe thunderstorm warning for nearby counties.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Tornado Warning for central Bartholomew County in central Indiana. Plus, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Columbus, Greensburg, and Hope counties until 9:00 PM EDT.
Notably, by 8:40 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce a tornado was detected approximately 8 miles southwest of Columbus. The storm is moving northeast at a speed of 55 mph.
Indiana counties impacted:
Bartholomew
Newbern
Hartsville
Greensburg
Elizabethtown
Grammer
Hope
Azalia
Columbus
