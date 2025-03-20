Indiana: Tornado warning issued for Columbus, Bartholomew, Greensburg and Hope

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Tornado Warning for central Bartholomew County in central Indiana. Plus, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Columbus, Greensburg, and Hope counties until 9:00 PM EDT. A storm capable of producing a tornado was detected southwest of Columbus, moving northeast at 55 mph. (Unsplash - representational image)

Notably, by 8:40 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce a tornado was detected approximately 8 miles southwest of Columbus. The storm is moving northeast at a speed of 55 mph.

Indiana counties impacted:

Bartholomew

Newbern

Hartsville

Greensburg

Elizabethtown

Grammer

Hope

Azalia

Columbus

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}