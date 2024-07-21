Indian-origin man fatally shot in US over apparent road rage incident only recently got married

An ongoing police investigation revealed a pick-up truck driver was shot dead in the US state of Indiana over suspected road rage. The man’s wife identified the victim as 29-year-old Indian-origin man Gavin Dasaur. The man in a hat, green shirt and cargo shorts seen approaching the pickup truck was identified as Gavin Dasaur, an Indian-origin man from Agra. The altercation over suspected road rage happened at an intersection on Indianapolis’ southeast side. (Indiana, US).

Officers responded to a report of a person being shot just after 8 pm Tuesday at an intersection on Indianapolis’ southeast side, Indianapolis Police Department Officer Amanda Hibschman told USA Today. Upon their arrival, officers eventually found a man down in the middle of the road with at least one gunshot wound.

What happened between the Indian-origin man and the suspected shooter in Indianapolis

According to mobile phone photos shared by The New York Post and a video posted on X/Twitter, a man donning a hat, green shirt and cargo shorts is seen getting out of his car and approaching a white Chevrolet pickup truck while yelling at its driver. The man walking up to the truck was identified as Dasaur. The Indian-origin man, reportedly from Agra, is spotted punching the truck’s door during the altercation with a gun in his hand. Consequently, the truck driver fires multiple shots at Dasaur outside the vehicle and he drops to the ground.

The suspected shooter was detained at the scenes, the Indianapolis Police Department Officer said. Upon further investigation, the police spokesperson hinted that he may have acted in self-defence and was released following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Victim's widow confirms they were recently married

Dasaur and his Mexican wife Viviana ZaMora had gotten married just about three weeks ago, on June 29. They were on their way back home when the former was fatally shot after an argument.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he eventually died. “I held him as he bled out and I was waiting for the ambulance,"Dasaur’s victim told The Indianapolis Star. “We were so in love and had many plans for the future like starting a family and enjoying our honeymoon, and travelling all over the world,” ZaMora added.

The case was still under investigation on Friday, police said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be conducting the autopsy in order to determine the victim’s manner and cause of death.

