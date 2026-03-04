Indian-origin Savitha Shah parents break silence after her killing in tragic Austin bar shooting, ‘She believed in…’

The bereaved family of Savitha Shan, a 21-year-old student at the University of Texas, who was tragically shot by a gunman in an Austin bar, released a statement following the identification of their daughter as the second victim of the shooting. Savitha Shan, a 21-year-old senior at the University of Texas, was among the victims of a shooting in Austin.

Expressing deep sorrow and overwhelming grief, the family confirmed the tragic loss of their “beloved daughter in the recent terrorist attack” in the US. “She was 21 years of age and our only child. Our hearts are broken beyond words,” Savitha's parents stated.

Savitha Shan: A dedicated student "Savitha was a bright, compassionate, and deeply caring young woman whose presence brought warmth, comfort, and joy to everyone who knew her. She was a dedicated student at The University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business, where she pursued her studies with determination and excellence. She believed in working hard, serving others, and living with integrity," the statement continued.

"Her sudden and heartbreaking passing had left an irreplaceable void in our lives and in the lives of all who loved her. The loss feels unreal and profoundly unfair, and the space she once brightened now echoes with sorrow. As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we also keep in our hearts the other victims of this tragedy," it added.

The other two victims of Austin shooting have been identified as Jorge Pederson and Ruder Harrington.

The incident occurred just before 2 am on Sunday outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, a bar frequented by college students in close proximity to the university campus. By Monday evening, the Austin Police Department verified that the suspect, identified as Ndiaga Diagne. was fatally shot by law enforcement. In addition, fourteen others sustained injuries, with some in critical condition.

Who was Savitha Shan? A ‘superstar’ student Savitha Shan was a senior at the University of Texas at Austin, pursuing a dual degree. University records indicate that her legal last name was Shanmugasundaram. She was widely recognized as one of the university’s most distinguished students.

In a letter to the campus community, UT Austin President Jim Davis characterized her as “a child of loving parents. A loyal friend to many. A Longhorn preparing to change the world.”

Shan was actively engaged in student life, holding a position on the executive board of the Indian Students Association. Faculty members remembered her as both academically outstanding and professionally ambitious.

Russ Finney, an assistant professor at UT Austin’s McCombs School of Business, stated on X that Shan was “one of our superstar students at UT Austin McCombs School of Business” and was set to embark on her career at a major professional services firm.

The shooting takes place in the context of increased security concerns across the nation, following military developments involving the United States, Israel, and Iran over the weekend.