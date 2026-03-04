Savannah Guthrie, sister Annie's heartbreaking note at Nancy memorial revealed, ‘We are standing on…’
Savannah Guthrie and her sister paid tribute to their missing mother, Nancy, at a memorial. Authorities continue their probe, but no arrest has been made.
Savannah Guthrie and her sister penned a poignant message for their missing mother during their visit to a memorial outside the Tucson residence of 84-year-old Nancy on Monday.
“Momma, We miss you so much! Our hearts are broken. We are standing on ash, scorched earth!” the message on the card read, as per NBC News.
“But, mom, though we are surrounded by so much darkness and uncertainty, our love burns bright,” it continued.
Savannah Guthrie and sister Annie with husband Cioni pay tribute
The star of the "TODAY" show, along with her sister Annie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, was heard weeping as they approached the memorial together, holding flowers on Monday.
This heartfelt tribute was paid a month after Nancy disappeared from her home in Arizona on February 1.
She has not been seen since Cioni dropped her off following an evening filled with games and dinner with family that night, with authorities believing she was abducted from her home by a masked kidnapper while she slept.
Nancy Guthrie case: No suspect held
Disturbing footage from Nancy's home security camera seemingly captured the perpetrator – a masked person armed with a gun who stealthily approached during the early morning hours. However, no suspects have been identified or apprehended so far.
A number of people were briefly taken into custody – but, all were released within hours, and all maintain that they had no involvement in the kidnapping.
Additionally, a series of alleged ransom notes – which purported to be from the kidnappers and demanded millions of dollars for Nancy's safe return – ultimately yielded no results after the deadlines lapsed, and none provided any evidence that the Nancy was in the custody of the authors.
Authorities have exonerated Nancy's family — including Cioni, who was the focus of online investigators as he was the last person to see Nancy alive.
However, law enforcement maintains that the investigation is advancing and achieving progress, despite Nancy being unaccounted for and no evidence discovered for more than four weeks.
