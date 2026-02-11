Savannah Guthrie reacts as FBI releases photos of mom Nancy's potential subject: ‘We believe she is…’

US journalist Savannah Guthrie reposted on her Instagram account the images of a possible subject related to her mother's Nancy Guthrie's missing case, taken outside her residence in Tucson. Savannah Guthrie posted on Instagram about new footage and pictures related to her missing mother Nancy. "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home," Guthrie captioned her Instagram post, drawing support from her supporters. “I’m so sorry, Savannah. I can’t even begin to imagine what your family is going through. Sending love and prayers. ♥️,” one person commented. “Let's hope the still photos and the video get answers for the Guthrie family and help bring their mother home. 🙏🏼✝,” another said. Also Read: Tommaso Cioni vs Michael Feldman salary: Who has more wealth? A look at their incomes and net worth

FBI released photos, videos of potential suspect This comes as FBI has unveiled new footage captured by a camera at Nancy Guthrie’s residence, depicting a potential suspect who seems to be donning a mask. The “armed man” is dressed in gloves, a mask, khaki pants, sneakers, and carrying a backpack, seemingly interfering with the camera positioned at Guthrie's front entrance on the morning she went missing. The person's eyes can be seen through the openings in their mask. The photographs and footage do not capture any vehicles in the vicinity. The footage reveals “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” as stated in a post on FBI Director Kash Patel’s X account, which disseminated the images. “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel said. “Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” the post continued.