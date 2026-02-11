Savannah Guthrie reacts as FBI releases photos of mom Nancy's potential subject: ‘We believe she is…’
US journalist Savannah Guthrie shared images related to her mother's disappearance on Instagram, expressing hope for her return.
US journalist Savannah Guthrie reposted on her Instagram account the images of a possible subject related to her mother's Nancy Guthrie's missing case, taken outside her residence in Tucson.
"We believe she is still alive. Bring her home," Guthrie captioned her Instagram post, drawing support from her supporters.
“I’m so sorry, Savannah. I can’t even begin to imagine what your family is going through. Sending love and prayers. ♥️,” one person commented.
“Let's hope the still photos and the video get answers for the Guthrie family and help bring their mother home. 🙏🏼✝,” another said.
FBI released photos, videos of potential suspect
This comes as FBI has unveiled new footage captured by a camera at Nancy Guthrie’s residence, depicting a potential suspect who seems to be donning a mask.
The “armed man” is dressed in gloves, a mask, khaki pants, sneakers, and carrying a backpack, seemingly interfering with the camera positioned at Guthrie's front entrance on the morning she went missing.
The person's eyes can be seen through the openings in their mask. The photographs and footage do not capture any vehicles in the vicinity.
The footage reveals “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” as stated in a post on FBI Director Kash Patel’s X account, which disseminated the images.
“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel said.
“Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” the post continued.
Nancy Guthrie missing case update
Guthrie, aged 84, was allegedly taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, against her will. However, no suspects have been identified in connection with her disappearance thus far.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has confirmed that the blood found on the exterior porch of Nancy's home corresponds to her DNA.
In the meantime, authorities are investigating ransom notes. One was dispatched last week to two news outlets. Another surfaced on Monday, reportedly demanding $6 million with a payment deadline set for Monday.
The FBI has offered a reward of $50,000 for any information that may aid in this investigation.
