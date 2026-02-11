Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Savannah Guthrie reacts as FBI releases photos of mom Nancy's potential subject: ‘We believe she is…’

    US journalist Savannah Guthrie shared images related to her mother's disappearance on Instagram, expressing hope for her return.

    Updated on: Feb 11, 2026 12:11 AM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    US journalist Savannah Guthrie reposted on her Instagram account the images of a possible subject related to her mother's Nancy Guthrie's missing case, taken outside her residence in Tucson.

    Savannah Guthrie posted on Instagram about new footage and pictures related to her missing mother Nancy.
    Savannah Guthrie posted on Instagram about new footage and pictures related to her missing mother Nancy.

    "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home," Guthrie captioned her Instagram post, drawing support from her supporters.

    “I’m so sorry, Savannah. I can’t even begin to imagine what your family is going through. Sending love and prayers. ♥️,” one person commented.

    “Let's hope the still photos and the video get answers for the Guthrie family and help bring their mother home. 🙏🏼✝,” another said.

    Also Read: Tommaso Cioni vs Michael Feldman salary: Who has more wealth? A look at their incomes and net worth

    FBI released photos, videos of potential suspect

    This comes as FBI has unveiled new footage captured by a camera at Nancy Guthrie’s residence, depicting a potential suspect who seems to be donning a mask.

    The “armed man” is dressed in gloves, a mask, khaki pants, sneakers, and carrying a backpack, seemingly interfering with the camera positioned at Guthrie's front entrance on the morning she went missing.

    The person's eyes can be seen through the openings in their mask. The photographs and footage do not capture any vehicles in the vicinity.

    The footage reveals “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” as stated in a post on FBI Director Kash Patel’s X account, which disseminated the images.

    “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel said.

    “Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” the post continued.

    Nancy Guthrie missing case update

    Guthrie, aged 84, was allegedly taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, against her will. However, no suspects have been identified in connection with her disappearance thus far.

    Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has confirmed that the blood found on the exterior porch of Nancy's home corresponds to her DNA.

    In the meantime, authorities are investigating ransom notes. One was dispatched last week to two news outlets. Another surfaced on Monday, reportedly demanding $6 million with a payment deadline set for Monday.

    The FBI has offered a reward of $50,000 for any information that may aid in this investigation.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Savannah Guthrie Reacts As FBI Releases Photos Of Mom Nancy's Potential Subject: ‘We Believe She Is…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes