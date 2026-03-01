Nancy Guthrie case: Are YouTube claims against Tommaso Cioni true? Retired FBI agent responds

Speculation surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has intensified, with several YouTube videos naming her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni and alleging his involvement. But a retired FBI agent has now pushed back on those claims, pointing to official statements from law enforcement. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also defends Tommaso Cioni against speculation of being a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's case.(X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer addressed the issue on X, saying a particular YouTube account has been posting content “indicating Tommaso Cioni is responsible for what happened to Nancy.” She clarified that she was not referring to commentator @TVAshleigh.

According to Coffindaffer, the account has attracted “100s of 1000s of views and 100s of comments indicating support for the notion that Tommaso is guilty,” with videos that outline an alleged scheme “in great detail.”

What authorities have said The Pima County Sheriff's Office has publicly stated that it has “unequivocally denied involvement by any of the Guthrie siblings and their spouses,” Coffindaffer noted. She said that such a statement in a joint investigation would not be issued lightly.

“I have never seen a statement like below issued in a joint case without the support of the FBI,” she wrote, adding that in 28 years of working joint cases, she had never encountered a situation where a local commander working alongside the FBI lied “about something this consequential.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported kidnapped from her Tucson-area home in the early hours of February 1. The case remains under active investigation, with the FBI assisting local authorities.

No suspects have been publicly named.

Warning over online accusations Coffindaffer also referenced a recent defamation case involving false accusations in another high-profile investigation, suggesting that content creators who make unsupported claims could face legal exposure.

“The account I am referring to does not seem to be concerned in the least about their exposure,” she wrote, adding that if the claims are wrong, she hopes the family “goes after them with everything they have.”

Authorities have not indicated any evidence implicating Cioni, and investigators continue to urge the public to rely on verified updates as the case unfolds.