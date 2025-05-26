Indy 500 fire: Alexander Rossi's car bursts into flames in pit; what went wrong?

Alexander Rossi's strong bid to win a second Indy 500 was over early during the race on Sunday due to a mechanical issue that resulted in a fire after Rossi had pitted to address the issue. Alexander Rossi's car caught fire during the Indy 500 race on Sunday.

Alexander Rossi's car suddenly caught on fire in the pits after leaking some sort of fluid. Rossi was told to make a pit stop, and then the car burst into flames. He got out of the car and retired from the race.

The fire started moments after the No. 20 pitted, and the crew got to fixing the leaking fluid issue. Flames erupted suddenly, prompting the driver to jump out of the car. Rossi expressed his frustration at his race being over due to the fire by throwing away his gloves in the pit lane.

Watch the video of the incident here:

Alexander Rossi came into the race confident of repeating the 2016 result in Indianapolis. But his day came to an end due to no fault of his own. His anger after getting out of his car might be more on his fate than anything else.

Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Larson crash out

Scott McLaughlin crashed during the warm-up laps for the Indianapolis 500 and immediately burst into tears. The Team Penske driver slammed into the wall as he was swerving to warm his tires before Sunday's green flag.

On the other hand, Kyle Larson, who was hoping for a rare Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double on the day, also crashed out of the Indianapolis race before its midway point.

McLaughlin, who was slated to start 10th, buried his head in his hands while crouched on the infield grass. He was Penske's highest-starting driver after two-time defending race winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power were penalised and dropped to the back of the field for failing inspection.

It was reminiscent of the 1992 Indianapolis 500, when pole-sitter Roberto Guerrero spun out and crashed while also trying to warm up his tires during the parade laps.

“I really have no idea what happened,” a heartbroken McLaughlin said. “I can't believe we're out of the race. I had so much hope. It's the worst moment of my life.”