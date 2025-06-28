Inside Bezos-Sanchez wedding: 7 behind-the-scenes secrets everyone's whispering about

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are officially married, in a black-tie ceremony on Friday, at San Giorgio Maggiore island in Venice, Italy. The wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez featured star-studded guests who shared relatable, nervous moments. @laurensanchezbezos via Instagram/via REUTERS (@laurensanchezbezos via REUTERS)

The Venetian wedding's glamour wasn’t limited to gowns and tuxedos. Beneath the shimmer of the A-lister parade, it turns out the stars had their fair share of very human moments.

Thanks to expert lip reader Nicola Hickling, the Daily Mail decoded a series of candid remarks and slip-ups from some of the world’s most famous guests.

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner's dress draws attention at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Here are 10 of the best secret whispers and unseen moments from the weekend’s biggest event:

1. Oprah Winfrey looked regal in her pink gown and matching glasses. “I need to grab the bottom of my gown,” she told a porter before boarding the water taxi. “Hang on, let me wave, I'm gonna wave,” she added just a moment later.

As she climbed in, she gently instructed, “Let me hold onto you. Don’t let me fall. Be careful with me.”

2. “You can go after me,” fashion legend Tommy Hilfiger told the man behind him, just before losing his footing and taking a spill. Slightly flustered, he appeared to mutter: “Why do we need to stand here?” before bluntly adding, “This is so s**t.” After being helped up, he laughed it off with a peace sign. Someone behind teased, “You’re doing this because you’re drunk, and this is why you fall.”

3. Kylie Jenner, dressed to impress, asked a porter, “Which way?” before handing over her glass. “Can you hold this? Thank you.” Then to Kendall: “Let’s hold hands and go together.” As she stumbled slightly, she let out a soft, “Uh oh.”

4. “Tell them I said thanks,” Kris Jenner said, drying off with a paper towel before boarding. When a porter asked if they wanted to travel alone, Corey Gamble confirmed, “We’re happy to travel on our own, it’s what Kris would like to do.” Kris wasn’t shy either: “I told you… for God’s sake… I’d like to travel alone.”

5. Khloé Kardashian appeared more concerned with staying on her feet than with cake and champagne. “Is this our taxi?” she asked before boarding with Kim. “It’s so complicated, oh down we go.” Once inside: “I might tumble, let’s sit inside.”

ALSO READ| Guess who stirred drama at Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's wedding? Insiders reveal

6. Kim Kardashian, ever composed, added, “Here we go, I’m on,” as she boarded the boat. Later, chatting with Khloé she remarked, “He’s a fun guy, that’ll make you smile.”

7. When Kylie nervously asked Kendall to go together, the model calmly offered, “Want me to go?” letting her younger sister take her time—and the spotlight.