Inside Bryan Kohberger's life at Idaho maximum security prison – isolation, inmate taunts, loss of ‘control’

New details have emerged about Bryan Kohberger’s early months behind bars. Insiders and officials describe a difficult adjustment marked by isolation, inmate taunts and formal complaints about his treatment inside Idaho’s maximum security prison. Kohberger was sentenced in July to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.(AP)

Kohberger pleaded guilty earlier this year to the November 13, 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students. The victims were Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. They were killed at their off campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger was sentenced in July to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. He also received an additional 10 years for burglary.

Loss of control proving difficult

According to The Mirror US, Kohberger has struggled to cope with the realities of incarceration. Sources say the loss of control has been especially difficult. Experts have previously said control played a central role in both his personality and his crimes.

Pulitzer nominated investigative reporter Howard Blum, who has written extensively about the case, told the Daily Mail that Kohberger’s self image has clashed with prison life.

“He has a self important personality. His ego transcends everything else,” Blum said. “He was training to be a professor, and he has this imperious detachment about him. He always feels that he’s right.”

Blum said prison has stripped Kohberger of the control he once sought.

“Murder is about control,” he said. “And prison is the ultimate situation where you have no control. He’s not responding well to that.”

Complaint filed after just one night in J-Block

Shortly after his sentencing, Kohberger filed a handwritten complaint requesting a transfer out of J-Block at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise, according to People.

The request came after Kohberger spent just one night in the unit. He is housed alone in a single person cell because of the nature of his crimes.

“Not engaging in any of the recent flooding or striking as well as being subject to minute by minute verbal threats and harassment,” Kohberger wrote. He added that Unit 2 of J-Block was an environment he wished to be transferred from, People reported.

Kohberger asked to be moved to B-Block. That unit also consists of single occupancy cells and non contact visits.

Allegations of sexual harassment by inmates

Less than a week later, Kohberger submitted another note claiming he was being sexually harassed by fellow inmates. According to an incident notification report obtained by People, Kohberger alleged that explicit threats were made toward him by other prisoners.

A correctional officer acknowledged in the report that vulgar language had been directed at Kohberger. The guard said they could not identify which inmate made the remarks.

Prison officials respond

The Idaho Department of Corrections responded to Kohberger’s complaints in a statement to People on August 15. Officials said inmate communication is common in prison settings.

“We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting,” officials said. “Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison.”

A spokesperson said Kohberger is housed alone and is not in danger. The spokesperson added that IDOC staff maintain a safe and orderly environment for all individuals in custody.

Prison officials also told Kohberger that flooding incidents in J-Block are relatively rare. They described the unit as generally calm and encouraged him to give it time.

Former detective claims relentless torment

Despite official assurances, retired homicide detective Chris McDonough told the Daily Mail that Kohberger has been repeatedly targeted by other inmates during his first weeks in custody.

“It’s driving him crazy,” McDonough claimed. “The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day, taunting him through the vents in his cell.”

McDonough said inmates were taking turns yelling through the grates. He described the behavior as relentless.

Kohberger was arrested in December 2022. He initially pleaded not guilty before changing his plea to avoid the death penalty. He remains housed alone under restrictive conditions at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.