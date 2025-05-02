International Harry Potter Day 2025: Why May 2 matters and 15 magical quotes to inspire you

Every year on May 2, fans around the world come together to celebrate Harry Potter Day, a tribute to the beloved wizarding world that has captivated readers and moviegoers for over two decades. While the day is filled with nostalgia, fan events, and magical memories, its deeper meaning ties directly to a pivotal moment in the Harry Potter story. Harry Potter Day is celebrated on May 2, marking the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts in 1998.(@harrypotter/X)

Also Read: Kentucky Oaks 2025: Post positions, start time and how to watch the 151st running at Churchill Downs

Why is International Harry Potter Day celebrated on May 2?

May 2 marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, which took place in 1998. This decisive confrontation, held within the walls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, signalled the end of the Second Wizarding War. The Order of the Phoenix and their allies emerged victorious, bringing down Voldemort and his followers in what became the most consequential and tragic clash in the wizarding world’s history.

In 2012, Britain’s Prime Minister, David Cameron, announced that the day would be commemorated as the International Harry Potter Day to honour JK Rowling’s literary work, as reported by National Today.

Also Read: Panera Bread just killed its most favourite feature. What’s next?

15 Inspirational Quotes from the magical world of Harry Potter