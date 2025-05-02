Kentucky Oaks 2025: Post positions, start time and how to watch the 151st running at Churchill Downs

On the eve of the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs comes alive with tradition, excitement, and high-stakes competition during the Kentucky Oaks. Now in its 151st running, this prestigious race showcases the finest 3-year-old fillies in the sport, serving as a powerful prelude to the "Run for the Roses." Known as the sister race to the Derby, the Oaks carries its legacy of glamour, grit, and grandeur. The Kentucky Oaks 2025 will take place at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2025. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud(REUTERS)

Always held the day before the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky Oaks stands as one of the longest-running sporting events in the United States. With a purse of $1.5 million, according to the Kentucky Derby website, the race continues to draw top-tier 3-year-old fillies and national attention.

Tradition takes centre stage as the winner is awarded the iconic “Lilies for the Fillies” garland in the winners' circle.

Also Read: Panera Bread just killed its most favourite feature. What’s next?

When will the Kentucky Oaks 2025 take place?

The 2025 Kentucky Oaks is set to captivate racing fans with a post time of 5:51 p.m. ET on Friday, May 2, at the iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Slated as the 11th race on a packed Friday card, the Oaks promises to deliver high drama and elite competition as the top 3-year-old fillies in the country battle for glory.

How to watch the Kentucky Oaks 2025?

While the race will take place at Churchill Downs on Friday, those interested in watching the event can also enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The event will be covered by the US Network and will be broadcast nationwide. The 151st race will also be available on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock and Fubo, which provides a free trial to new subscribers, as reported by The USA Today.

Also Read: Who is Petros Krommidas? Search intensifies for missing NY man last seen in Long Beach

Kentucky Oaks 2025 Post positions

The following are the post positions for the racing event:

Early On

Simply Joking

FondlyDrexel Hill

Quickick

Ballerina D'Oro

La Cara

Five G

Tenma

Take Charge Milady

Good Cheer

Anna's Promise

Bless The Broken

Quietside