Internet lashes out at Wizard Liz's ex-fiancé over shocking cheating scandal: ‘You'll forever be ex…'

The internet is abuzz with shock and sympathy following the sudden split between self-help influencer Lize Dzjabraliova, widely known as Wizard Liz, and American entrepreneur and former YouTuber Landon Nickerson. The couple, who had often shared their seemingly picture-perfect relationship online, made headlines after Liz revealed that the breakup was triggered by allegations of Nickerson’s infidelity while she is four months pregnant. Influencer Wizard Liz announced her split from fiancé Landon Nickerson amid infidelity allegations while she is pregnant.(@thewizardliz/Instagram)

Netizens fume over Wizard Liz and Landon's cheating scandal

Social media users have been quick to rally behind Liz, while harshly criticizing Landon for his reported betrayal. The internet is flooded with comments, memes, reels, and TikTok as netizens react to the alleged cheating scandal despite Liz's request not to spread any hate towards her ex-fiancé.

A user wrote on X, “THE WIZARDLIZ GOT CHEATED ON?! EVEN THE STRONGEST SOLDIERS ARENT SAFE…” A second user wrote, “A woman with high standards like wizardliz are getting cheated ?? More power to women out there . I conclude that you can never fully trust a man .”

On Instagram, a user wrote in the comment section under Landon's post, “It’s not just cheating on a partner, it’s failing as a father before the child is even born.” Another user wrote, “You [Landon] will forever be liz’s ex , you never had an identity.” A third user wrote, “She destroyed her genes FOR YOU!”

Many netizens also shared their reactions and concerns over the subject.

Wizard Liz reveals Landon cheated amid her pregnancy

Recently, Liz took to social media to reveal she had ended her engagement after discovering her fiancé’s secret Snapchat account, which he used to communicate with another woman. The truth surfaced when the woman in question contacted one of Liz’s friends. Liz shared that, shockingly, just days before learning about the betrayal, her fiancé had been with her in London, reassuring her of his love and commitment.