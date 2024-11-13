Internet reacts as Elon Musk debuts ‘super cute’ logo of Department of Government Efficiency: ‘What a time to be alive’

Billionaire Elon Musk has stirred storm on social media as he unveiled a new logo for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that he will co-lead with biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Elon Musk published the logo on his X account after Trump named him as co-head of the department.(AFP)

‘DOGE’ is commonly linked to Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that Musk has backed over the years, which thrilled a lot of the tech tycoon's supporters.

Musk published the logo on his X account after Trump named him as co-head of the department.

In one post, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO asked, “So … what would you say you do here?” with a laughing emoji.

Ramaswamy, netizens react to Musk's DOGE logo

Musk's post has gone viral on social media, garnering over 55.3 million views and several reactions.

He then shared the logo that features joyful Shiba Inu holding US flag in his hand, drawing attention of none other than Ramaswamy.

“‘Omg super cute!!’” one X user wrote.

“I never considered wearing merchandise representing a government agency before, but…” another fan commented, pointing at the billionaire's peculiar way of making government branding appealing.

“What a time to be alive!!” a third user chimed in.

“I need that T-shirt and Hoodie, in my life. #Link to merchandise page, in the near future?” one netizen stated.

“@elonmusk, this will literally be the most important job you've ever had!” another commented.

All you need to know about Trump's appointment

Trump chose Musk and Ramaswamy to oversee government efficiency and hailed them as “two wonderful Americans” who could spearhead the “Save America” movement by “dismantling government bureaucracy” and “slashing wasteful expenditures.”

Following the announcement, the Tesla CEO wrote on X, “All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency,” vowing accountability to the netizens.

Ramaswamy too expressed his excitement to head the department in a tweet tagging Musk, saying: “We will not go gently.”