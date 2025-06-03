RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final match US timings: Here's when and where to watch today's match live

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final match: In the final 74th match of IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final match: RCB is playing in their fourth final, still looking for that long-awaited win. For PBKS, it’s their second final and their first appearance since 2014.(PTI)

Both teams are looking to win their first IPL title. RCB will be led by Rajat Patidar, while Shreyas Iyer will captain PBKS.

RCB is playing in their fourth final, still looking for that long-awaited win. For PBKS, it’s their second final and their first appearance since 2014.

Also Read: PBKS vs MI qualifier 2: When and where to watch today's IPL match live in US

PBKS and RCB team squads

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Naushad Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

This exciting IPL final clash is set for Tuesday , June 3, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT, live from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

How to watch the PBKS vs RCB match in US

• Willow TV – the official broadcaster for IPL in the United States

• Sling TV – includes Willow as part of its sports package

• YuppTV – also streams IPL matches live

Weather in Ahmedabad

According to AccuWeather, there’s a 66% chance of rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon, which could raise some concern for both teams and their fans ahead of the big final. Temperatures are expected to be hot, around 38°C (about 100°F), with high humidity making it feel even warmer.

The good news is that things should improve by the evening. Rain chances drop to just 5%, although around 33% cloud cover might still keep both sides a little nervous.