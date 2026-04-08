Iran human shield row: As Trump calls out Tehran's 'illegal' move, White House addresses ceasefire

As President Donald Trump’s 8 PM ET deadline approaches, the White House addressed a Pakistan-proposed ceasefire deal. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt, in an email to The Associated Press, stated that the president ‘has been made aware of the proposal, and a response will come’. This comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he has urged Trump to extend the deadline set for Iran, furter calling for a two-week ceasefire. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House (AP)

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Trump calls out Iran's ‘illegal’ move On Tuesday, disturbing reports emerged about Iranian authorities urging civilians to gather at sensitive sites, including power plants and bridges. According to accounts circulating from inside the country and shared with the Daily Mail, state messaging encouraged public presence at infrastructure locations - potentially to deter or complicate any incoming strikes.

“They are announcing on national TV - come to the streets and bring your children," one source with family inside Iran told the Daily Mail. “It's their thing to use people as human shields. Same pattern as in Palestine. They do this instead of surrendering or making a deal.”

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“In Iran, they are gathering in groups and sheltering around infrastructures, just because they know Trump said we will bomb these facilities. They are announcing this on national TV in Iran - to come to the streets and bring your children. It's their thing to use people as human shields. Same pattern in Palestine. They do this instead of surrendering or making a deal.”

Trump, meanwhile, reacted to these reports. “Totally illegal,” he said in a phone call with NBC News. “They’re not allowed to do that.”