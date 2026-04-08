Iran human shield row: As Trump calls out Tehran's 'illegal' move, White House addresses ceasefire
As President Donald Trump’s 8 PM ET deadline approaches, the White House addressed a Pakistan-proposed ceasefire deal
As President Donald Trump’s 8 PM ET deadline approaches, the White House addressed a Pakistan-proposed ceasefire deal. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt, in an email to The Associated Press, stated that the president ‘has been made aware of the proposal, and a response will come’. This comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he has urged Trump to extend the deadline set for Iran, furter calling for a two-week ceasefire.
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Trump calls out Iran's ‘illegal’ move
On Tuesday, disturbing reports emerged about Iranian authorities urging civilians to gather at sensitive sites, including power plants and bridges. According to accounts circulating from inside the country and shared with the Daily Mail, state messaging encouraged public presence at infrastructure locations - potentially to deter or complicate any incoming strikes.
“They are announcing on national TV - come to the streets and bring your children," one source with family inside Iran told the Daily Mail. “It's their thing to use people as human shields. Same pattern as in Palestine. They do this instead of surrendering or making a deal.”
Read More: 'Civilizations don't die by bombing': Iran embassies respond to Trump's threat
“In Iran, they are gathering in groups and sheltering around infrastructures, just because they know Trump said we will bomb these facilities. They are announcing this on national TV in Iran - to come to the streets and bring your children. It's their thing to use people as human shields. Same pattern in Palestine. They do this instead of surrendering or making a deal.”
Trump, meanwhile, reacted to these reports. “Totally illegal,” he said in a phone call with NBC News. “They’re not allowed to do that.”
Trump’s warning raises stakes
The escalating panic follows Trump’s own stark warning on social media, where he outlined potential consequences if Iran fails to comply.
“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will,” he wrote.
Read More: Pakistan done playing peacemaker? May end up on US-Israel side vs Iran due to Saudi defence pact
In cities like Tehran and Isfahan, residents were reportedly scrambling to leave urban centers, with highways reportedly clogged as families head toward rural areas in search of safety. Supermarkets are being emptied as people stockpile essentials amid fears of blackouts and supply disruptions.
“My internet connection keeps cutting out for long periods. If our chat stays on Instagram, it could put me in serious danger - the regime randomly connects people's phones to the internet in the streets and checks their apps. I have to delete our chat. Wishing you a path full of success,” one person told the Daily Mail.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More