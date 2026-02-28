Iran to witness regime change? Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi makes huge statement on Trump's plans

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi stated that US President Donald Trump’s objective of achieving regime change in Iran is a "mission impossible". Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Trump's regime change ambitions as impossible. He stated Iran aims at US military targets rather than American soil, is interested in dialogue for de-escalation, and does not desire conflict despite ongoing tensions. (REUTERS)

The statement comes as the United States has initiated significant military operations in Iran, aimed at eradicating "imminent threats" posed by the nation's regime, stated Trump.

The operation is described as "massive and ongoing." In a video posted on social media, Trump said the US operation is committed to employ "overwhelming strength and devastating force" to dismantle Iranian missile capabilities and prevent the development of a nuclear weapon.

Also Read: Did Iran strike US MST warship? All we know amid Trump's ‘Operation Epic Fury’

‘There is no communication’ with US and Israel, says Iran Speaking during an interview with NBC News, Araghchi mentioned that Iran is targeting US military installations in the Middle East rather than attacking "Americans in their land". However, the Iran’s foreign minister emphasized that Iran is keen on de-escalation and is prepared to engage in dialogue once the US-Israeli strikes cease.

“There is no communication right now,” he remarked.

“But if Americans wants to talk to us. They know how they can contact me. We are certainly interested for de-escalation… This is a war of choice by the United States, and they have to pay for that. But as far as we are concerned, we don’t want war," Araghchi continued.

Iran defends retaliatory strikes Stressing that the US forces were targeting Iranians, the Iranian minister told NBC News, "We are striking American bases, military installations, and facilities in the region, and this is solely an act of self-defense."

“We are not the one who starts this aggression,” he emphasised. “It was the United States and Israel who started this aggression. So there is no limit for us to defend ourselves, but once the aggression is stopped, we would also stop our self-defense."

Also Read: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vs Trump vs Netanyahu's net worth: Who is the richest?

Will Iran see a regime change? In response to inquiries regarding Trump's comments made during a recorded address concerning regime change in Iran, Araghchi replied: “This is mission impossible. You cannot do regime change while millions of people are supporting the so-called regime."

He also mentioned that millions of people throughout Iran demonstrated their support for the government in commemoration of the recent anniversary of the 1979 revolution.

“Yes, there are also people who are complaining, but they are strong supporters of the regime,” he said.