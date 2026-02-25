‘Iran’s missiles could reach US’, says Trump, vows to ‘never allow’ nukes in fresh warning to Tehran
Donald Trump said Iran is “again pursuing their sinister ambitions,” and warned that the threat now extends beyond the Middle East.
US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Iran during his State of the Union Address on Tuesday local time, making it clear that while diplomacy remains his preferred route, Washington will not permit Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.
“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy—but one thing is certain: I will NEVER allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are, by far, to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, striking a forceful tone even as he left the door open for negotiations.
In his address, Trump accused Tehran of resuming efforts to advance its nuclear and missile capabilities. He said Iran is “again pursuing their sinister ambitions,” and warned that the threat now extends beyond the Middle East.
The remarks came at a time when Washington and Tehran have already held two rounds of negotiations this month aimed at reaching a nuclear deal, even as the US gradually builds up its military presence in the Gulf region near Iran.
'Iran's missiles could reach US'
According to the President, Iran has already developed missiles capable of threatening Europe and US bases overseas, and is working toward building missiles that could eventually reach the United States.
He reiterated that it has long been US policy to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. While he acknowledged ongoing talks, he signalled dissatisfaction with Tehran’s stance. Iran, he said, wants “to make a deal,” but Washington has not heard what he described as the “secret words” — a clear declaration that “We will never build a nuclear weapon.”
Diplomacy still on the table
For decades, Trump said, it has been US policy never to allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, accusing the regime and its proxies of spreading “nothing but terrorism and death and hate.”
Trump alleged that thousands of American service members had been killed or maimed over the years, and claimed Iranian authorities had killed “at least it looks like 32,000 protesters in their own country,” adding that “They shot them and hung them.”
Calling them “terrible people,” he maintained that the US had intervened to stop further executions “with the threat of serious violence.”
Despite the strong words, Trump emphasised that negotiations are ongoing. “We are in negotiations with them. They want to make it deal,” he said, repeating that his preference remains a diplomatic solution.
However, he said that any agreement must include a categorical Iranian commitment to forgo nuclear weapons. “But one thing is certain. I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can't let that happen.”
‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ revisited
Trump also recalled last June’s US military action against Iranian nuclear facilities. Referring to the operation as Operation Midnight Hammer, he said the United States had “obliterated Iran's nuclear weapons program with an attack on Iranian soil.”
“As president, I will make peace wherever I can, but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must,” he said, defending the decision to authorise the strike.
He claimed Iran was warned after the operation not to attempt rebuilding its weapons programme, particularly nuclear weapons. “Yet, they continue to starting it all over,” Trump asserted.
