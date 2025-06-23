Iran's retaliatory plans against US revealed; multiple bases on target amid Trump's regime threat

Iran's alleged plans to retaliate against the US were revealed on Sunday. The New York Times cited an official to report that American military and intelligence teams have detected signs that Iran-backed militants are preparing to attack US bases in Iraq and possibly Syria. Neither the White House nor Iran have reacted to the report. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of students in Tehran, (REUTERS file)

NYT further adds that ‘the groups have held off, and Iraqi officials are working hard to dissuade militia action’.

The US maintains a significant presence at Ain Al Asad Air Base in western Anbar province, Iraq, supporting Iraqi security forces and contributing to NATO’s mission, according to the White House. The base was targeted by Iranian missile strikes in January 2020, a retaliatory response to the US killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Located in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, Erbil Air Base serves as a key hub for US and coalition forces, facilitating training exercises, battle drills, intelligence sharing, and logistical support for operations in northern Iraq.

Trump's regime threat

Earlier in the day, President Trump called for a regime change in Iran after several of his cabinet members stated that the US was not pressuring for Ali Khamenei's collapse.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Retaliation will be met with devastation

The US ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Camille Shea, said at a Security Council session that Iran's retaliation will receive a devastating response.

"For 40 years, the Iranian government has called for death to America and death to Israel and posed a constant menace to the peace and security of its neighbors, the United States and the entire world," Shea said.

"Any Iranian attack, direct or indirect, against Americans or American bases will be met with devastating retaliation," she added.