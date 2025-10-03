Iryna Zarutska case update: New video shows Decarlos Brown's chilling ‘laugh’ before stabbing

Chilling footage of Decarlos Brown, the suspect who fatally stabbed Iryna Zarutska in a Charlotte bus, has surfaced. The newly released surveillance clip shows the moment the 34-year-old attacker boarded the bus, two hours before Zarutska, 23, took her seat on the light rail. Did DeCarlos' Brown Jr's mugshot and Iryna Zarutska, before he was killed.(X)

CBS affiliate WBTV posted the video to reveal that Decarlos Brown did not pay his fare or show a bus pass back on August 22. He remained silent for a few minutes before breaking into laughter. It is unclear why he was laughing.

Brown later yawned. He moved back on the bus and continued laughing. An hour later, at approximately 9:46 PM, Zarutska boarded the bus. Brown stabbed her just before he exited the light rail. As bystanders watched, he exited the bus and crossed the train tracks.

Decarlos Brown faces several charges

The Justice Department has charged Brown with a federal crime that could carry the death penalty. It was revealed that he had 14 prior criminal arrests before he was accused of pulling out a knife and killing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska.

“Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man."

“Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP,” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Americans have to feel safe in the in the cities that they live in,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Fox News. “And this is a stark example of how leftist liberal policies are failing.”

Charlotte has increased security along its transit lines in response to the fatal stabbing, Mayor Vi Lyles said in a letter to the city’s residents.