Thu, Sept 18, 2025
DaBaby's new music video on Iryna Zarutska stabbing comes with a twist, fans hail him for using 'his voice’

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 07:24 am IST

Rapper DaBaby dropped a new music video, titled ‘Save Me,’ re-enacting the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, but with a twist.

Rapper DaBaby dropped a new music video on Tuesday, September 16, re-enacting the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. However, the video comes with a twist. Before a potential murderer could stab Zarutska, he is stopped by a bystander and the victim’s life is saved.

DaBaby's new music video on Iryna Zarutska stabbing comes with a twist (DaBaby/YouTube)
DaBaby's new music video on Iryna Zarutska stabbing comes with a twist (DaBaby/YouTube)

In the video, titled ‘Save Me,’ DaBaby plays a bystander seated on that train. Two actors play the roles of Zarutska and her attacker, Decarlos Brown Jr.

"Man, we can’t save ‘em. You know what I’m sayin’? I might be one of them," DaBaby says during the penultimate scene of the music video. Just as the suspect raises his hand to plunge the knife into the woman’s neck, DaBaby intervenes, stopping the potential killer and leading him off the train and past police officers on the platform.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared the video on his YouTube channel, writing, “A Dedication to Iryna Zarutska.” He also shared the link to Zarutska’s GoFundMe.

‘It’s a way to keep her memory alive’

While many did not appreciate DaBaby's idea, others hailed him for bringing attention to the case. “This is something that needs to be spoken about. Every time someone watches this video, they’ll be reminded of her her presence, her story, her impact. It’s a way to keep her memory alive, to make sure she’s never forgotten. There’s nothing wrong with this video. It’s truth, it’s tribute, and it’s love,” one user wrote in the comment section of the YouTube video. “I respect Da Baby for taking a chance like this. Let's bring back rap videos that have a message,” wrote another. One said, “Endless props to DaBaby for bringing attention to this and not caring how others are going to react, all of this while telling a story too.”

Read More | Iryna Zarutska murder: Decarlos Brown Jr. once asked cops to investigate ‘man-made material’ inside his body

“Wow, DaBaby just gained some seriously massive respect in my book. Thank you for having the courage to bring attention to this tragedy. Using your voice for good like this is truly admirable,” one user wrote, while another said, “It’s amazing that a celebrity is making a video like this. They used to do this back in the day. Thank you for knowing about her.” One wrote, “He felt something in his heart and he used his voice, respect”.

Read More | 'If Daniel Penny had been there...': Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska’s murder on NC train sparks debate

In real life, however, Zarutska’s life was cut short when Brown stabbed her on a Charlotte light rail train. The 23-year-old woman had fled her war-torn home to seek safety in the United States. Brown, a 34-year-old career criminal, ambushed Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line just before 10 pm on August 22, as seen in surveillance footage.

A grand jury recently indicted Brown for Zarutska’s killing, formally charging him with first-degree murder. He remains at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center without bond. If Brown fails to request a formal arraignment within 21 days of receiving the indictment, the court will enter a guilty plea on his behalf, Fox 8 reported. He has yet to enter a plea.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
