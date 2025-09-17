Iryna Zarutska stabbing: Why Charlotte rapper DaBaby is under fire over 'Save Me' track

The fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on the LYNX Blue Line in Charlotte on August 22 has stayed in the headlines, even as the suspect, DeCarlos Brown Jr, prepares for trial. Iryna Zarutska and rapper DaBaby.(X and dababy on Instagram)

While President Donald Trump remembered Iryna Zarutska in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, rapper Da Baby has released a track honoring her. Called 'Save Me,' the music video of DaBaby's track reenacts the fatal stabbing of Zarutska.

However, it has not gone down well with many and has caused a massive backlash for the rapper. The music video begins with 30 seconds of news footage about the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, followed by the reenactment where DaBaby raps.

In the enactment, DaBaby sits across from the actors playing Zarutska and the suspect, DeCarlos Brown Jr. As the latter goes on to stab Zarutska, DaBaby stops him and escorts hi out of the train.

The video was captioned “A Dedication to Iryna Zarutska,” and had the link to Zarutska's GoFundMe.

Why The Track 'Save Me' Sparked Backlash

The music video has sparked outrage as the Charlotte Area Transit System officials hit back at DeBaby saying that he did not have permission to record the video. An official for CATS confirmed that the video was shot on the Light Railway System on Monday night.

“This filming was reported last night via the CATS See-Say Application in the CATS-Pass App at which time security responded by escorting them off the vehicle as per the video,” CATS officials said.

Latest On The DeCarlos Brown Jr Trial

In an order signed on Friday, September 12, Judge Roy Wiggins of North Carolina directed that DeCarlos Brown Jr. be transferred to a mental health facility for evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

This is a standard legal process used to assess a defendant’s capacity to participate in court proceedings. Brown Jr., accused of the murder of Iryna Zarutska, remains in custody during this assessment and has not been granted freedom.