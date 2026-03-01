Is Chet Hanks OK? Tom Hanks' son reveals he's stranded in Colombia without US passport, ‘Free me…’
Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks asked to be freed, explaining how he got trapped in Colombia without his US passport.
Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks has revealed that he is stranded in Colombia without his US passport. The Running Point actor shared details of his ordeal in an Instagram video.
“Ya’ll ready for story time?” Chet said in the video, adding that he traveled to Puerto Rico last week for his “home Max’s birthday party,” where he “had a good time.”
He added that he then decided to take a detour to Medellin to visit a pal named Taylor.
“Sounds good, right?” he said. “We’ll check this out.”
Chet, dressed in a black Los Angeles Dodgers ball cap, black shirt and heavy chain link necklace, explained how things quickly turned stressful.
‘I’m stuck in Medellin’
Chet, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son, explained “I’m traveling with my Greek passport because I’m a dual citizen.”
He said that he did not use his American passport because it’s about to expire, “and sometimes they don’t let you in the country, even if it hasn’t expired, but it’s about to expire.”
“I go to the airport to check in [for] my flight three hours early,” he added. “This is an international flight. They tell me that if I’m using a foreign passport, I need a green card to get back into America.”
Chet, 35, went on to explain that he does not “have a green card because I’m an American citizen,” so he’s “literally stuck in Colombia. I’m stuck in Medellin.”
“Granted, there’s worse places to be stuck, but I literally have no f–king idea what I’m gonna do, and the only embassy to get this s–t settled is in Bogota,” he added.
Chet also said that he does not “want to go to Bogota,” which is roughly an hour away from Medellin by air, “so free me.”
