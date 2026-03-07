Is Daryl Hannah married to Neil Young? What to know amid Rayn Murphy's ‘Love Story’ inaccuracies row

Actor Daryl Hannah is making news for Ryan Murphy's ‘Love Story’, which fictionalizes her previous romance with the late John F. Kennedy Jr. While Daryl and the late lawyer, who died in a plane crash with his wife, Carolyn Bessette, in July 1999, dated in the 1990s, Daryl has stated that he portrayal in the show is inaccurate. In an op-ed, Daryl Hannah defends her character against inaccuracies in Ryan Murphy's Love Story about her past with JFK Jr. She is now married to Neil Young. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hannah published an op-ed via The New York Times on March 6 condemning her depiction in the show. She wrote, “The character ‘Daryl Hannah’ portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John.”

She further elaborated on how the character's demeanor on the show is different from Hannah's. “The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue. … The choice to portray her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident,” she wrote in the op-ed.

Many years after dating JFK Jr., Hannah began dating Neil Young in 2014 and eventually got married to him.

Secret wedding of Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Shortly after Young's divorce from Pegi Young, his second wife, Hannah and Young were seen dining together in Westlake, California, in 2014, which marked the beginning of their relationship, People reported.

Soon after, they made their relationship public by banding together to organize a march against the Keystone XL project in Washington, D.C.

Their relationship, built around shared passions for environmental activism and art, as stated by Young in interviews. Hannah has also collaborated creatively with Young. She directed the 2018 film Paradox, which featured Young and members of his band, and later helmed the documentary Coastal, capturing the musician’s solo tour.

Hannah and Young reportedly married in July 2018 in a small, private ceremony in California after dating for roughly four years. According to reports cited by People, the couple’s wedding included a celebration aboard Young’s yacht near the San Juan Islands and another ceremony in Atascadero, California, attended by close friends and family.

Who is Neil Young? Young is widely regarded as one of the most influential rock musicians of his generation. He has maintained a decades-long career spanning albums such as Harvest and After the Gold Rush.

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter is well-known for hits like "Ohio" and "Woodstock." He has also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has won multiple Grammy Awards.

Young has two children, Ben and Amber, with Pegi Young and Zeke with Carrie Snodgrass, his first wife. He and Hannah have no biological children together.