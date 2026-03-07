Is Daryl Hannah married to Neil Young? What to know amid Rayn Murphy's ‘Love Story’ inaccuracies row
In an op-ed, Daryl Hannah defends her character against inaccuracies in Ryan Murphy's Love Story about her past with JFK Jr. She is now married to Neil Young.
Actor Daryl Hannah is making news for Ryan Murphy's ‘Love Story’, which fictionalizes her previous romance with the late John F. Kennedy Jr. While Daryl and the late lawyer, who died in a plane crash with his wife, Carolyn Bessette, in July 1999, dated in the 1990s, Daryl has stated that he portrayal in the show is inaccurate.
Hannah published an op-ed via The New York Times on March 6 condemning her depiction in the show. She wrote, “The character ‘Daryl Hannah’ portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John.”
She further elaborated on how the character's demeanor on the show is different from Hannah's. “The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue. … The choice to portray her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident,” she wrote in the op-ed.
Many years after dating JFK Jr., Hannah began dating Neil Young in 2014 and eventually got married to him.
Read more: 'Totally wrong': Carolyn Bessette's hair colourist weighs in on Ryan Murphy look
Secret wedding of Daryl Hannah and Neil Young
Shortly after Young's divorce from Pegi Young, his second wife, Hannah and Young were seen dining together in Westlake, California, in 2014, which marked the beginning of their relationship, People reported.
Soon after, they made their relationship public by banding together to organize a march against the Keystone XL project in Washington, D.C.
Their relationship, built around shared passions for environmental activism and art, as stated by Young in interviews. Hannah has also collaborated creatively with Young. She directed the 2018 film Paradox, which featured Young and members of his band, and later helmed the documentary Coastal, capturing the musician’s solo tour.
Hannah and Young reportedly married in July 2018 in a small, private ceremony in California after dating for roughly four years. According to reports cited by People, the couple’s wedding included a celebration aboard Young’s yacht near the San Juan Islands and another ceremony in Atascadero, California, attended by close friends and family.
Read more: JFK Jr-Carolyn Bessette casting gets mixed reactions: It's iconic nonetheless
Who is Neil Young?
Young is widely regarded as one of the most influential rock musicians of his generation. He has maintained a decades-long career spanning albums such as Harvest and After the Gold Rush.
The Canadian-American singer-songwriter is well-known for hits like "Ohio" and "Woodstock." He has also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has won multiple Grammy Awards.
Young has two children, Ben and Amber, with Pegi Young and Zeke with Carrie Snodgrass, his first wife. He and Hannah have no biological children together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More