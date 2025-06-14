Not everyone agrees with Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr-Carolyn Bessette casting for American Love Story: It's iconic nonetheless

Probably among the most notorious American love stories, is set to be televised. And who better to heartbreakingly cinematise America's biggest tragedies, than Ryan Murphy. Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette casting gets mixed reactions(Photos: X, Instagram/ryanmurphyproductions)

Don't get us wrong. The American Horror Story production veteran KNOWS what he's doing. Many may not agree with the principle of profiting off pain, but we do need to give credit where it's due. Just like AHS and its in-your-face themes season on season weren't for everyone, neither was his next anthology venture, Monsters — both parts. And we're assuming his next passion project, American Love Story will also be following the same brief. Either which way, the former two at least, did what they promised to do, leave everyone shook to their core.

Coming back to American Love Story, the season will be following the love and demise of one of America's most tragically beloved sweethearts, JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. JFK Jr was the son of former assassinated President of the United States, John F Kennedy. While JFK Jr was a journalist, lawyer and publisher, his lady love Carolyn was a publicist — though her personal legacy leads with her quiet aura and understated style, both of which have been endlessly replicated for decades as an insignia of undying elegance. The couple's life was cut short in a tragic aircraft crash in July 1999 — one that was incidentally being piloted by JFK Jr himself.

So who has landed the honour of bringing this tragedy to our screens? The official handle of Ryan Murphy Productions, shared a series of test looks and shots of Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as the final picks to portray the doomed romance. And if you're thinking there was any scope for improvement, just know that over a thousand faces auditioned for each of these two roles. So best believe, the process of elimination has been meticulous.

Now right off the bat, internet analysts don't seem all that convinced. The general reception can best be described as lukewarm. But just to refresh your (and their) memory, Ryan is the same man who signed off on the criminally underrated Evan Peters to play Jeffrey Dahmer, making his season of Monsters — the first of the anthology, one of the most quietly unnerving and haunting watches of 2022.

It's legacy held well, and sensationally show, with the second anthology installment, bringing to life the harrowing Menendez brothers case, with relatively new finds Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez becoming overnight sensations.

So, let's just trust the process maybe?

Ryan Murphy's American Love Story will be premiering on Valentine's week, 2026.