Search
Sun, Nov 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Is Fanatics Sportsbook down? App crashes and login issues reported

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 11:54 pm IST

Some users report that Fanatics Sportsbook app has completely crashed, while others say it is slow and lagging.

Fanatics Sportsbook is reportedly experiencing outages for many users, with numerous users taking to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration. Some report that the app has completely crashed, while others say it is slow and lagging.

Fanatics Sportsbook is reportedly down.(UnSplash)
Fanatics Sportsbook is reportedly down.(UnSplash)

"Fanatics y’all really make it hard to want to stay with your sportsbook. App always crashing at the worst times. Here we are again," one person wrote.

Another reported, "Fanatics Sportsbook be down more often than the McDonald’s ice cream machine."

A third person wrote, "Fanatics Sportsbook goes down for the last two hours and how convenient you can’t even withdraw your money from the app either wild work on a Sunday."

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Is Fanatics Sportsbook down? App crashes and login issues reported
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On