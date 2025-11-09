Is Fanatics Sportsbook down? App crashes and login issues reported

Fanatics Sportsbook is reportedly experiencing outages for many users, with numerous users taking to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration. Some report that the app has completely crashed, while others say it is slow and lagging. Fanatics Sportsbook is reportedly down.(UnSplash)

"Fanatics y’all really make it hard to want to stay with your sportsbook. App always crashing at the worst times. Here we are again," one person wrote.

Another reported, "Fanatics Sportsbook be down more often than the McDonald’s ice cream machine."

A third person wrote, "Fanatics Sportsbook goes down for the last two hours and how convenient you can’t even withdraw your money from the app either wild work on a Sunday."