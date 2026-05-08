When will FanDuel be back up? Company provides update as complaints grow amid outage

FanDuel is still down for many users, though the number of complaints have drastically fallen, and the company has given an update on when it might be back up. This comes after the sports betting site faced an issue on Thursday which left over 7,000 users inconvenienced, as per Downdetector. Now, the number hovers a little over 2,600. While FanDuel was back for many, some continued to face problems. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

However, this has left many wondering when they can use the FanDuel app again amid rising concerns about missing out on betting due to the app being down. Notably, the FanDuel app had run into troubles some days back, when the Kentucky Derby was slated to begin, much to the ire of users who had plans on betting on the high-stakes horse race.

Today, amid the outage, users complained that they faced login issues, and the message displayed was that it had encountered an ‘internal server error’ while trying to log into FanDuel. At the time, the company had issued a statement from the Support Team which read “Our team is aware and investigating the current technical difficulties prohibiting users from accessing our platform. We will follow up as soon as we have an update.”

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However, it has been quite some time now that FanDuel has been down, and many are wondering when they can return to betting. Here's all you need to know.

When will FanDuel be back up? Company shares update Many people asked when the app would be back, even as some stated that the services were restored for them. One wrote “when can we log back in”. Another added “when yall come back up might as well do a deposit match this is ridiculous.” Yet another said “FanDuel aint gonna be back on until this Laker game over.”

However, some betting on the Los Angeles Lakers game versus Oklahoma City Thunders, pointed out that FanDuel was back for them since half time.

“FanDuel back up since it’s half time what a surprise,” one wrote. Another cheered “Its back fanduel halftime lakers.” Yet another said “FanDuel back up and running just in time for everybody to donate on Lakers ML.”

While the situation does seem solved for some, many are still facing problems. One wrote “It logged me in for a second, then kept logging me out AGAIN. and now I’m getting this message.” The displayed message read that the user had 'exceeded the allocated request count."