Is Nicki Minaj MAGA? Rapper's pro-Trump posts spark speculation

Rap icon Nicki Minaj is once again in the headlines, igniting fresh controversy after a series of bold social-media posts targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom over his recent remarks about transgender youth, conforming to her pro-Trump stance. Nicki Minaj attacks Newsom on X (AP Photo/Joseph B. Frederick)(AP)

“GavOUT, Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

Minaj’s comments, shared on the social platform X on December 12, zeroed in on Newsom’s statement that he “wants to see trans kids.”

In an interview with the New York Times, Newsom said, “I want to see trans kids. I have a trans godson. There's no governor that's signed more pro-trans legislation than I have. No one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ community.”

Minaj seized on the wording, mocking the governor’s choice of expression and questioning his political instincts and his support for the existence of trans kids. She wrote, “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids… Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav… The Gav Nots, GavOUT."

Vice President JD Vance also joined in on the exchange and responded to one of her remarks on X with, “Nicki > Cardi.”

Elon Musk joined the Newsom bashing by posting a video of Newsom's statement on his PAC, X account @America.

Newsom did not sit back and replied, “Correct. We're sorry your daughter hates you, Elon,” referring to his trans daughter Vivian Wilson.

Nicki's MAGA turn

At the moment, Minaj's X feed is an eclectic collection of tweets praising Vance, condemning Newsom, and discussing Nigerian Christians.

In November, Minaj's MAGA transformation became apparent when she commended the president for protecting Nigerian Christians, whom the president claimed were in danger.

Minaj wrote, “No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other….Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

She also praised Trump for his achievements during his second term in a White House social media post last month that included one of her songs.

She wrote, “No men in women's sports, Border is closed, Our cities are safer than ever, Criminal illegals are being deported.”