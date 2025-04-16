Is Spotify down right now? Music streaming service app not working amid major outage

Spotify is currently down as several customers worldwide have complained about the significant outage on Wednesday. Spotify outage(AP)

Users of the music streaming app received a message that read, “Something went wrong. Try again.”

The issues seemed to be impacting both the desktop and mobile versions of the music application in different parts of the world.

“We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!” the firm posted on X.

Although the majority of the initial complaints of outages came from Europe, the problems have subsequently spread throughout the United States. Downdetector has reported an increase in outages in the US. According to ThousandEyes' outage map, the problems appear to be affecting people all around the world.

The cause of the outage and exact timing of regular service restoration are still unknown.

According to Spotify, it has 675 million users worldwide and 263 million of them are paying subscribers. As of today, the firm operates in over 180 markets.

The outage occurs precisely one week after another significantly shorter interruption on Spotify.

A look at Internet reaction on Spotify outage

As Spotify and Spotify Outage started trending on X, several users reported problems accessing the music streaming service. The outrage also sparked several memes on X.

“Spotify is down i thought my account was getting hacked,” one user wrote.