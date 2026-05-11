Isabella Stroupe GoFundMe: Family speaks out after North Carolina teen tortured, killed by BF, ‘Just like a nightmare…’

A GoFundMe has been launched for Isabella Alexandria Stroupe, a 19-year-old who was found dead inside a North Carolina home. On May 1, officers were called to a residence in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they found the teen unresponsive, according to a press release shared by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Stroupe was pronounced dead at the scene. Isabella Stroupe GoFundMe: Family speaks out after North Carolina teen tortured, killed by BF (GoFundMe)

Stroupe’s boyfriend, Thomaz Kenon Hamilton, 24, has been arrested. He is facing charges of First Degree Murder and First Degree Rape.

An affidavit cited by WBTV, WCNC and The Charlotte Observer revealed that Stroupe was found dead on a bed, where she had allegedly been restrained. Hamilton told investigators that the two of them were having sex when he believed she suffered a heart attack.

However, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office determined that the manner of death was homicide.

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The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office also found that Stroupe had been stabbed and had multiple broken bones, per the affidavit. According to investigators, Stroupe had been tortured for months and could not provide consent for sex. The affidavit also said that authorities found several pieces of evidence from inside the home, including a bloodied knife, a baseball bat, a sword and more.

Isabella Stroupe GoFundMe Stroupe’s sister, Marleigh Bailey, has launched a GoFundMe for her.

“It is with deep sadness that my sister, Isabella Stroupe, died suddenly today at just 19 years old. Our family was completely unprepared for this loss. We never imagined we would be facing such a heartbreaking situation, and now we are struggling to find the resources to give her the farewell she deserves. Losing Isabella has left a huge hole in our lives, and we are reaching out for help to cover the costs of her burial and memorial service,” Bailey wrote.

“I loved Isabella deeply. She was a total bookworm, always reading and sharing her favorite stories with me. She loved fan fiction and My Little Pony, and her creativity brought so much joy to our family. Remembering her passion for books and the happiness she brought to those around her makes this loss even harder,” she added, calling for funds to “give Isabella a proper goodbye.”

Read More | Who was Isabella Stroupe? Teen found dead at North Carolina home, was tortured for months; boyfriend arrested

Family speaks out Bailey said in a Facebook post that her mom called and told her that Isabella was dead while she was preparing to go to her uncle’s funeral.

“I havent even been able to full process this loss and we are already having to make funeral arrangements. This was so sudden and none of us were prepared for this. We asked for all the prayers you can give as me and my family navigate this terrible loss. I loved my sister and I will never get over this. I’m so glad the last thing I told her was I loved her. Thank you guys for all the kind messages. She was so loved by us,” Bailey wrote.