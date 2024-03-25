Israeli PM Netanyahu cancels a planned delegation visit to US following UN's ceasefire vote: Report

Israeli news media reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled his top aides Ron Dermer and Tzachi Hanegbi's planned trip to Washington after the US refrained from blocking a call for a ceasefire. The growing discord will apparently continue to sour Israeli connections to the US as the latter does not veto the UN proposal. This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, left, on March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pa., and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 28, 2023. Biden and Netanyahu spoke Monday, March 18, in their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza, conduct of war. (AP Photo)(AP)

The initially scheduled delegation travel was on the cards to go over Israel's military operation in Rafah, a southern Gaza city.

Consequently, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “It's shocking irresponsibility from a prime minister who has lost it.”

Statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office:

New media reports shed light on a statement from the PM office, calling out the US abstinence on the matter “a clear retreat from the consistent US position in the Security Council since the beginning of the war.” It also adds that US' ‘inaction’ “gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to get a ceasefire without releasing (Israel's) hostages.”

Netanyahu had agreed to send delegations to the US nearly a week ago as he and Biden's agreement to discuss the Rafah operation opened their first conversation in over a month. Though originally allies, the growing food crisis in Gaza had widened the divide between the two, according to the White House. With this pre-confirmed interaction, both sides looked forward to making “clear to the other its perspective,” as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan noted.

The White House has reportedly become increasingly apprehensive of the Israeli PM's supposed ‘invasion’ operation of Rafah as the southern city has become the sheltering ground for about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians.

The UN ceasefire resolution was passed on Monday (14-0) when the US abstained from exercising a veto against the proposal. It departs from the nation's three initial dismissals of the ceasefire resolution.

UN's Monday resolution marks its first demand to halt fighting.