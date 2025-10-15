Italian PM Giorgia Meloni responds to Turkish President Erdoğan's advice to quit smoking: ‘I don't want to kill…’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has joked that she might end up killing somebody if she had to quit smoking cigarettes, the Daily Mail reported. Meloni's statement came during the Gaza Summit in Egypt. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed why she cannot stop smoking.(AFP)

Giorgia Meloni on why she can't stop smoking

During a light-hearted exchange, Meloni was challenged by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding her smoking habit.

Erdoğan has taken a pledge to make Turkey a smoking-free country. He told the Italian leader that she looks “great,” but he wants to ensure that she stops smoking.

The Turkish President's remark drew laughter from French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Macron then joined the conversation and said it was "impossible" to stop Meloni from smoking.

In response, the Italian Prime Minister said, “I know, I know. I don't want to kill somebody.”

Recently, Meloni shared in a book that she has again started smoking cigarettes. This came after she quit the habit nearly 13 years ago. She further joked that this habit helped her bond with several other leaders around the world, including Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Donald Trump praises Giorgia Meloni

Apart from Tayyip Erdoğan, US President Donald Trump also lauded Meloni during the Gaza summit. Trump arrived at the venue after his address at the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Speaking at the summit, Trump claimed that now it was politically risky to call a woman “beautiful.”

“I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it. She's a beautiful young woman,” the Daily Mail quoted the US President as saying.

He then quipped that using "beautiful" for a woman in the US means the "end of your political career, but I'll take my chances!"

Looking at Meloni, Trump said, "You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are."

Trump did not stop here and later went on to say that Meloni is "incredible" and respected by everyone in Italy. He even called her a "very successful politician."

Over the years, the Italian Prime Minister has had close ties with Trump and his administration.

Speaking at the event, she highlighted Italy's openness towards recognizing a Palestinian state. This came after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"Clearly, if the plan is implemented, Italy's recognition of Palestine will certainly be closer," she stated.

FAQs:

When did Giorgia Meloni start smoking?

She recently revealed that she has started smoking again after quitting the habit around 13 years ago.

How old is Giorgia Meloni?

Meloni is 48 years old.

Is Giorgia Meloni married?

She is a single parent after parting ways with her long-time partner, Andrea Giambruno.