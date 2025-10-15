China is going after American firms to hit back at Donald Trump

WHEN HE FIRES his trade weapons at China, President Donald Trump often appears to shoot from the hip. Officials in Beijing, by contrast, are said to deliberate much more, convening high-level meetings among ministries and regulators to determine their country’s next steps.

This process may have been at work on October 10th when the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), China’s antitrust watchdog, said it was investigating Qualcomm, an American semiconductor-maker, and the transport ministry levied new docking fees on American-owned ships. A day earlier the Ministry of Commerce had announced new controls on exports of rare-earth minerals. To Mr Trump, the package came as a surprise affront after months of relative calm in relations between the two countries.

SAMR said the probe into Qualcomm was routine and was caused by the company’s failure to report its acquisition in June of Autotalks, an Israeli smart-transport company. Although the deal’s size, $80m, fell below the usual reporting threshold, SAMR had stated in the past that the transaction would need its approval. Qualcomm has acknowledged that it did not report the deal.

Yet the timing is suspicious. After all, in the past few years China has been fortifying its legal and regulatory frameworks in what Xi Jinping, the country’s supreme leader, views as an “international legal struggle”. Officials can add foreign companies to an “unreliable-entities list”. A Foreign Relations Act allows the government to go after anyone deemed to pose a threat to national security. Its export-control regime now resembles America’s sophisticated system: the measures announced on October 9th are similar to ones used by the Department of Commerce.

SAMR is shaping up to be one of China’s best-equipped regulators. It has widened its jurisdiction in recent years. Chinese firms fear its new willingness to crack down on local monopolies, as it did with Alibaba, an e-commerce giant, in 2021. It is also undertaking more probes of small transactions abroad, such as Qualcomm’s deal in Israel, which was hardly noticed when first announced in 2023.

There is little doubt that SAMR’s antitrust investigations have been enlisted in the battle with Mr Trump. When fighting over trade broke out in his first term, SAMR used a probe into another Qualcomm acquisition—of NXP, a Dutch chipmaker—to gain leverage. When the American president hit China with tariffs in February, it unveiled a probe into Google, one of America’s tech champions. Then, as a new phase of the trade war began in April, SAMR quickly announced an investigation into the China unit of DuPont, an American chemicals firm. That probe was just as quickly suspended in late July, ahead of trade talks. The actions against Google were reportedly halted in mid-September as the countries negotiated the fate of the American business of TikTok, a Chinese-owned video app.

But SAMR’s investigations are more than just tactics in the trade war. The authority is becoming more useful in China’s fight for tech supremacy, too. Its probe into Google may have been well-timed as retaliation, but its main target was probably the dominance of the American firm’s operating system in Chinese smartphones. Around 70% of them use its Android OS; most of the rest use Apple’s iOS. It is no secret that China’s technocrats view dependence on American software as a weakness and would like to see widespread adoption of a local version. SAMR’s investigation could be one tool for promoting a home-grown system.

The same applies to a probe into Nvidia, the dominant maker of artificial-intelligence chips, which began late last year. SAMR’s justification was flimsy. The watchdog said in September that the giant American firm had broken China’s anti-monopoly laws in the acquisition in 2020 of Mellanox, an Israeli supplier of computer networks. SAMR approved the deal at the time, and did not specify which conditions Nvidia had breached.

But it is clear that China’s leaders are wary of dependence on America’s most sophisticated chips, even if they are needed to run the best AI machines. Chinese tech firms have been told to stop using Nvidia’s AI chips. Customs officials are cracking down on advanced-chip imports, the Financial Times has reported. SAMR’s investigations often double as trade-war leverage and a mechanism for supply-chain security, says Angela Zhang, the author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism”. They can “kill two birds with one stone”, she says.

The probe into Qualcomm is dual-pronged, too. Its acquisition target, Autotalks, makes intelligent-transport systems that connect cars with their surroundings. The connected-car industry is one that China seeks to dominate, along with electric vehicles and autonomous driving. Qualcomm is a leading competitor in connected-car technology; Chinese technocrats may want to slow the build-up in its capabilities. Outsiders may never know what takes place in China’s highest trade-war councils, but it is increasingly clear that antitrust probes are part of their arsenal.