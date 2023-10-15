‘It's slaughtering people for fun’: NYC mom of woman killed in Israel questions Americans supporting Hamas' cause

The mother of a woman who was killed by Hamas has urged Americans not to back the terrorist organisations' cause. Upper East Side’s Hannie Ricardo’s daughter Oriya Ricardo was one of the 260 people who were killed by Hamas terrorists at an Israel music festival. Oriya Ricardo was one of the 260 people who were killed by Hamas terrorists at an Israel music festival (@oriya.ricardo/Instagram)

The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

“You have terrorists and a lot of people in America support them. In the name of freedom of speech, you let them talk and support these terrorists,” Hannie, 58, told New York Post. “I know you have this amendment of freedom of speech, but you also support that freedom of hate. What do you do with that? Freedom of hate — is that good? Just give me one good reason for freedom of hate.”

‘It’s slaughtering people for fun’

The New York City mom-of-three continued, “I am not holding up. I am collapsing. My girl tried to run away and cried, but they caught up to her after 100 meters from the car and shot her. They called me and they let me know that my daughter is missing and I took the first flight back to Israel.”

Earlier this week, Hannie returned to Tel Aviv. This is where his two older daughters had been staying before the brutal attack was launched.

“She was the most beautiful girl on this planet,” Hannie said. “I’m still waiting for her to come through the door [or give] me a phone call saying, ‘Oh it was a mistake, that’s not your daughter’ and I will see her with a boyfriend, getting married. I’ll see my grandkids. I still hope, but, you know.”

“It’s not going to happen so it breaks my heart, whatever is left of it. It’s broken, shredded to pieces,” she added.

Calling for the world to condemn Hamas’ actions, she said, “They are hateful people and they live in order to kill. This is not war. In wars, as stupid as they are, they have armies fighting against armies. This was a Nazi organized operation. This sort of cruelty you saw doing the Holocaust. … Is this a war? It’s not a war. It’s slaughtering people for fun.”

