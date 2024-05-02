Jack Dorsey called 'Jew hater' for backing anti-Israel protesters, ‘it’s frightening to think he owned Twitter…'

Tech mogul and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, has been labelled a ‘jew hater’ for voicing his support for the anti-Israel protesters who had occupied a building at Columbia University and criticizing the forceful eviction by law enforcement. Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey is facing backlash over posts supporting anti-Israel protesters.

What are Jack Dorsey's views on anti-Israel protests?

Dorsey shared posts critical of NYPD's handling of the situation, particularly focusing on the arrests made after protesters were removed from the building. Left-leaning podcaster Kyle Kulinsky's comparison of the Columbia protesters to those rallying against past wars received Dorsey's approval, with him commenting "Yes" in agreement.

Expressing concern over the NYPD's use of heavy machinery during the eviction, Dorsey commented with a post highlighting the militarization of local police forces and echoed sentiments, “this has been all over the country for over a decade.”

Dorsey's X feed features reposts of comments denouncing the police response, including remarks from journalist Simon Ateba, who described the US as "turning into a police state." He also liked a comment from journalist Caitlin Johnstone, sarcastically critiquing the hypothetical scenario if Trump had won the 2020 election.

While serving as CEO of fintech giant Square, Dorsey's activism on social and political issues continues to be evident, drawing attention to contentious events like the Columbia University protests.

An X User Laura Loomer said, " Go to hell Jew hater! Dorsey: Biggest Piece of shit on this planet is now simping for HAMAS. I told you he loved Islamic terrorists when I handcuffed myself to the front door of Twitter and asked why a Jew was banned when he let Islamic terrorists have accounts."

