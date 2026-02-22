Jacksonville Beach: Shooting reports at McDonald's on Third Street in Florida; videos show heavy police presence

City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department released a statement about operations in the area, saying “Police are working multiple investigations in the area of Beach Blvd and 2nd Street. We are advising everyone to stay out of the area at this time. We will release more information when available.”

A shooting was reported at the Jacksonville Beach in Florida on February 21. Visuals showed heavy police presence in the area. “Heavy police presence is reported in the area of the McDonald's on Third Street in Jacksonville Beach, near the beach bars,” a local outlet noted.

The local outlet reported, stating eyewitness accounts, that officers appeared to respond to an incident involving multiple victims. “One individual was observed on the ground receiving medical treatment in front of the McDonald's, while another person was reportedly down on the ground approximately one block to the south,” the Facebook page added.

“Law enforcement personnel, including officers armed with long rifles, were observed throughout the scene, with activity spanning multiple blocks,” they continued.

The page suggested it might be a drive-by shooting or a hit-and-run incident in which more than one person was impacted. Notably, authorities have not yet released a statement on the specifics of the incident. Thus details on the suspect or the condition and number of victims is not known at this time.

“The scene remains active, and the investigation is ongoing. Residents and visitors in the area are advised to avoid the vicinity and follow guidance from local police. This is a developing situation. Updates will be provided as more details become available from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department or other official sources,” the report added.