Jake Paul reveals his ‘next opponent’ after beating Mike Tyson on points in controversial Netflix fight; Internet reacts

Jake Paul drew intense backlash after his latest fight with the 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson due to the glaring age difference between the two and the latter's protracted retirement from professional boxing since 2005. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul (@jakepaul/Instagram)

The former YouTuber turned boxer addressed the criticism at a press conference at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas.

After Tyson's eight-round fight with the challenger half his age, Piers Morgan praised his passion and tenacity, claiming that a younger Tyson would have finished the fight in 90 seconds.

Echoing Morgan's feelings, Paul wrote on X: “Who mocked him? He’s a beast. All respect to the Baddest Ever. It was an honor to share the ring with him.”

However, it seems that he has now mocked his critics by posting about a 392-year-old shark found in the Arctic Ocean. “Next opponent found. Let’s run it,” Paul quipped on X.

Reacting to his post, one of the X users wrote, “What is this?” with two laughing emojis.

“Imagine just floating around in freezing cold water for 392 years,” another commented.

“Ok, this is actually hilarious. +1 for Jake on this one,” a third user chimed in.

Tyson bout ‘was not compromised’ in any way, says Paul's Most Valuable Promotions

Two year back, Paul also engaged in combat with Anderson Silva, a UFC fighter. At the time, Silva was 47 and Paul was 25.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian put an end to any rumors that the Tyson bout was tainted in any way.

“In terms of this fight specifically, I will say the following: It was sanctioned by the athletic commission. Our partner was Netflix, who is the biggest media company in America and is a public entity. There was professional sports betting on the event,” Bidarian stated.

Calling the fight “100% real”, he added, “It was so real that the guy had an ulcer, and we took a five-month break to give him time to heal the ulcer to be able to perform at his best level.”

Paul won the fight against Tyson with a unanimous decision. Paul later acknowledged that, he eased off in the latter rounds despite his initial desire for an exciting performance. “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt.” With a record of 11 victories and 1 loss, Paul is still focused on his future goals as he advances in his boxing career.