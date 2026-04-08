Jake Paul sparks backlash after suggesting blackface skit in response to Druski’s 'Erika Kirk whiteface' parody

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has landed in fresh controversy after suggesting he might respond to comedian Druski with a blackface skit, a remark that has drawn widespread criticism online. Jake Paul reacts during a podcast appearance, where his controversial remarks about a potential blackface response sparked widespread backlash (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The comments were made during an appearance on "This Past Weekend" a podcast hosted by Theo Von. Paul reacted to Druski's, also known as Drew Desbordes, viral whiteface parody video named "Conservative Women in America" which mocked conservative figures and gained massive traction on social media. The skit was widely considered as a tease towards Erika Kirk and gained a massive view of 180 million.

Controversial remarks trigger backlash The skit got mixed reviews, with some finding it hilarious and others finding it lacking in quality. While discussing the viral clip, Paul initially praised it, saying, “Honestly, it’s… hilarious. I loved it.” However, the conversation quickly took a controversial turn when he revealed his own idea of a response.

“I’ve been… calling makeup artists… to do a response,” Paul said, before confirming he meant going “darker” and adding, “Are we on the same playing field?”

The remarks immediately sparked backlash, with critics calling out what they described as a fundamental misunderstanding of racial history and satire.