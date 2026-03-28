James Tolkan cause of death: What to know as Back to the Future, Top Gun actor dies at 94
James Tolkan, best known for his roles in Back to the Future and Top Gun, died at 94.
James Tolkan, best known for his roles in Back to the Future and Top Gun, died at 94. The Back to the Future website confirmed the news of the death.
Bob Gale, who, along with director Robert Zemeckis created the Back to the Future franchise also shared the news of his demise with TMZ.
Tolkan had several other notable works under his name like War Games, and appeared in many films in the 80s. However, he was best remembered for playing Vice Principal Strickland in the Back to the Future franchise, where the character earned a bad reputation for giving Marty McFly a tough time about being a slacker.
James Tolkan cause of death
Tolkan died on Friday peacefully at his Lake Placid home, as per one report. Another noted that he had passed away in Saranac Lake, New York.
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A cause of death was not revealed but the site noted he passed away peacefully. His agent told TMZ that the late actor loved the Back to the Future fandom and enjoyed being at the conventions.
While he's played tough characters on screen, he was known to be a ‘sweetheart’ in real life, the publication added. Tolkan's health condition has not been discussed publicly but it was reported that he had been dismissed from his Navy stint due to a heart ailment.
James Tolkan: Net worth and family
Tolkan was born on June 20, 1931, in Calumet, Michigan. He joined the Navy during the Korean War and then headed off to acting school in New York City. While he got his start in local theater, Tolkan went on to appear in nine Broadway shows. He was also cast in Glengarry Glen Ross in 1984-85, where he played salesman Dave Moss.
He's also appeared alongside Al Pacino in Serpico and Author! Author!.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tolkan's valuation is estimated to be around $3 million as of 2026. This comes from his extensive television and movie stints. He's also been a part of shows like Mary, The Hat Squad, Naked City and N.Y.P.D. Tolkan's other film credits include the likes of The Three Sisters and Stiletto.
Tolkan was married to Parmelee Welles, for over 50 years. They had met during one of his Broadway plays where she worked on costumes and sets.
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