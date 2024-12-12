Jan 2025 US visa bulletin: Progress noted in several employment-based categories

Good news for Indian applicants as the US Citizenship and Immigration Services have released the visa bulletin for the new year. The January 2025 status marks significant progress across several employment-based visa categories. In EB-2, India advances by two months to October 1, 2012, while China moves forward by one to April 22, 2020. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has released the first look at the new year's visa bulletin.

On the other hand, family-sponsored categories also witness key changes in the January 2025 bulletin. The F1 category for unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens has jumped ahead to November 22, 2015. Similarly, F3 and F4 have moved on to July 1, 2010, and August 15, 2006, respectively. The former is allocated for married sons and daughters of US citizens, whereas the latter is for siblings of US citizens.

Key Takeaways of January 2025 US Visa Bulletin

The USCIS' January US visa bulletin uses official jargon to distinguish between “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates.”

One's priority date must coincide (or fall before) with the cut-off date listed alongside the country's visa category. The Dates for Filing determine the application's eligibility timeline, implying when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Conversely, the Final Action Dates signal the estimated time for one's application approval, ultimately leading to permanent residency.

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-based preference India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines 1st February 1, 2022 November 8, 2022 C C 2nd October 1, 2012 April 22, 2020 April 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 3rd December 1, 2012 June 1, 2020 December 1, 2022 December 1, 2022 Other Workers December 1, 2012 January 1, 2017 December 8, 2020 December 8, 2020 4th January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 Certain Religious Workers U U U U 5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU) January 1, 2022 July 15, 2016 C C 5th Set Aside: Rural (20% incl. NR, RR) C C C C 5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%, incl. NH, RH) C C C C 5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%, incl. RI) C C C C C: Current, i.e., numbers are authorized for issuance to all qualified applicants U: Unauthorized, i.e., numbers are not authorized for issuance (NOTE: Numbers are authorized for issuance only for applicants whose priority date is earlier than the final action date listed below.)

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-based pref. India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines 1st April 15, 2022 January 1, 2023 C C 2nd January 1, 2013 October 1, 2020 August 1, 2023 August 1, 2023 3rd June 8, 2013 November 15, 2020 March 1, 2023 March 1, 2023 Other Workers June 8, 2013 January 1, 2018 May 22, 2021 May 22, 2021 4th February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 Certain Religious Workers February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 5th Unreserved (incl C5, T5, I5, R5) April 1, 2022 October 1, 2016 C C 5th Set Aside: Rural (NR, RR - 20%) C C C C 5th Set Aside: High Unemploment (NH, RH - 10%) C C C C 5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (RI - 2%) C C C C

Family-based Applications:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents - 114,200 + number by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, plus any unused first preference numbers

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsored India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines F1 November 22, 2015 November 22, 2015 November 22, 2004 March 8, 2012 F2A January 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 May 15, 2021 January 1, 2022 F2B May 22, 2016 May 22, 2016 July 1, 2005 October 22, 2011 F3 July 1, 2010 July 1, 2010 November 22, 2000 November 8, 2002 F4 April 8, 2006 August 1, 2007 March 1, 2001 May 1, 2004

Dates for filing family-based visa applications: