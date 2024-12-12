Jan 2025 US visa bulletin: Progress noted in several employment-based categories
Many EB visa categories move forward in the January 2025 visa bulletin.
Good news for Indian applicants as the US Citizenship and Immigration Services have released the visa bulletin for the new year. The January 2025 status marks significant progress across several employment-based visa categories. In EB-2, India advances by two months to October 1, 2012, while China moves forward by one to April 22, 2020.
On the other hand, family-sponsored categories also witness key changes in the January 2025 bulletin. The F1 category for unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens has jumped ahead to November 22, 2015. Similarly, F3 and F4 have moved on to July 1, 2010, and August 15, 2006, respectively. The former is allocated for married sons and daughters of US citizens, whereas the latter is for siblings of US citizens.
Also read | ‘Wanted’ healthcare CEO and other execs' posters appear in NY as America obsesses over Brian Thompson murder suspect
Key Takeaways of January 2025 US Visa Bulletin
The USCIS' January US visa bulletin uses official jargon to distinguish between “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates.”
One's priority date must coincide (or fall before) with the cut-off date listed alongside the country's visa category. The Dates for Filing determine the application's eligibility timeline, implying when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Conversely, the Final Action Dates signal the estimated time for one's application approval, ultimately leading to permanent residency.
Employment-Based preferences
1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.
2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.
3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.
4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level.
5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.
Also read | Luigi Mangione vs Donald Trump: Reddit debates who ‘represents more Americans’
Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:
|Employment-based preference
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|February 1, 2022
|November 8, 2022
|C
|C
|2nd
|October 1, 2012
|April 22, 2020
|April 1, 2023
|April 1, 2023
|3rd
|December 1, 2012
|June 1, 2020
|December 1, 2022
|December 1, 2022
|Other Workers
|December 1, 2012
|January 1, 2017
|December 8, 2020
|December 8, 2020
|4th
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|Certain Religious Workers
|U
|U
|U
|U
|5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU)
|January 1, 2022
|July 15, 2016
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Rural (20% incl. NR, RR)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%, incl. NH, RH)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%, incl. RI)
|C
|C
|C
|C
C: Current, i.e., numbers are authorized for issuance to all qualified applicants
U: Unauthorized, i.e., numbers are not authorized for issuance
(NOTE: Numbers are authorized for issuance only for applicants whose priority date is earlier than the final action date listed below.)
Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:
|Employment-based pref.
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|April 15, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|C
|C
|2nd
|January 1, 2013
|October 1, 2020
|August 1, 2023
|August 1, 2023
|3rd
|June 8, 2013
|November 15, 2020
|March 1, 2023
|March 1, 2023
|Other Workers
|June 8, 2013
|January 1, 2018
|May 22, 2021
|May 22, 2021
|4th
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|Certain Religious Workers
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|5th Unreserved (incl C5, T5, I5, R5)
|April 1, 2022
|October 1, 2016
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Rural (NR, RR - 20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: High Unemploment (NH, RH - 10%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (RI - 2%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
Family-based Applications:
F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].
Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents - 114,200 + number by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, plus any unused first preference numbers
F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.
F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.
F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.
F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.
Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:
|Family-sponsored
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|November 22, 2015
|November 22, 2015
|November 22, 2004
|March 8, 2012
|F2A
|January 1, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|May 15, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|F2B
|May 22, 2016
|May 22, 2016
|July 1, 2005
|October 22, 2011
|F3
|July 1, 2010
|July 1, 2010
|November 22, 2000
|November 8, 2002
|F4
|April 8, 2006
|August 1, 2007
|March 1, 2001
|May 1, 2004
Dates for filing family-based visa applications:
|Family-sponsored
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|September 1, 2017
|September 1, 2017
|October 1, 2005
|April 22, 2015
|F2A
|July 15, 2024
|July 15, 2024
|July 15, 2024
|July 15, 2024
|F2B
|January 1, 2017
|January 1, 2017
|October 1, 2006
|October 1, 2013
|F3
|July 22, 2012
|July 22, 2012
|June 15, 2001
|May 8, 2004
|F4
|August 15, 2006
|March 1, 2008
|April 30, 2001
|January 1, 2008