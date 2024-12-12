Menu Explore
Jan 2025 US visa bulletin: Progress noted in several employment-based categories

ByAshima Grover
Dec 12, 2024 02:46 AM IST

Many EB visa categories move forward in the January 2025 visa bulletin.

Good news for Indian applicants as the US Citizenship and Immigration Services have released the visa bulletin for the new year. The January 2025 status marks significant progress across several employment-based visa categories. In EB-2, India advances by two months to October 1, 2012, while China moves forward by one to April 22, 2020.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has released the first look at the new year's visa bulletin.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has released the first look at the new year's visa bulletin.

On the other hand, family-sponsored categories also witness key changes in the January 2025 bulletin. The F1 category for unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens has jumped ahead to November 22, 2015. Similarly, F3 and F4 have moved on to July 1, 2010, and August 15, 2006, respectively. The former is allocated for married sons and daughters of US citizens, whereas the latter is for siblings of US citizens.

Key Takeaways of January 2025 US Visa Bulletin

The USCIS' January US visa bulletin uses official jargon to distinguish between “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates.”

One's priority date must coincide (or fall before) with the cut-off date listed alongside the country's visa category. The Dates for Filing determine the application's eligibility timeline, implying when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Conversely, the Final Action Dates signal the estimated time for one's application approval, ultimately leading to permanent residency.

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-based preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stFebruary 1, 2022November 8, 2022CC
2ndOctober 1, 2012April 22, 2020April 1, 2023April 1, 2023
3rdDecember 1, 2012June 1, 2020December 1, 2022December 1, 2022
Other WorkersDecember 1, 2012January 1, 2017December 8, 2020December 8, 2020
4thJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersUUUU
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU)January 1, 2022July 15, 2016CC
5th Set Aside: Rural (20% incl. NR, RR)CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%, incl. NH, RH)CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%, incl. RI)CCCC

C: Current, i.e., numbers are authorized for issuance to all qualified applicants

U: Unauthorized, i.e., numbers are not authorized for issuance

(NOTE: Numbers are authorized for issuance only for applicants whose priority date is earlier than the final action date listed below.)

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-based pref.IndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stApril 15, 2022January 1, 2023CC
2ndJanuary 1, 2013October 1, 2020August 1, 2023August 1, 2023
3rdJune 8, 2013November 15, 2020March 1, 2023March 1, 2023
Other WorkersJune 8, 2013January 1, 2018May 22, 2021May 22, 2021
4thFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
5th Unreserved (incl C5, T5, I5, R5)April 1, 2022October 1, 2016CC
5th Set Aside: Rural (NR, RR - 20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Unemploment (NH, RH - 10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (RI - 2%)CCCC

Family-based Applications:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents - 114,200 + number by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, plus any unused first preference numbers

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsoredIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1November 22, 2015November 22, 2015November 22, 2004March 8, 2012
F2AJanuary 1, 2022January 1, 2022May 15, 2021January 1, 2022
F2BMay 22, 2016May 22, 2016July 1, 2005October 22, 2011
F3July 1, 2010July 1, 2010November 22, 2000November 8, 2002
F4April 8, 2006August 1, 2007March 1, 2001May 1, 2004

Dates for filing family-based visa applications:

Family-sponsoredIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1September 1, 2017September 1, 2017October 1, 2005April 22, 2015
F2AJuly 15, 2024July 15, 2024July 15, 2024July 15, 2024
F2BJanuary 1, 2017January 1, 2017October 1, 2006October 1, 2013
F3July 22, 2012July 22, 2012June 15, 2001May 8, 2004
F4August 15, 2006March 1, 2008April 30, 2001January 1, 2008
