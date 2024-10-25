Nov 2024 US visa bulletin: No change in employment-based green card queue; slight progress for family-based categories
The November bulletin for US visa applicants mostly remained unchanged from the last updates.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services have released the US visa bulletin for November 2024. The official document prepares aspiring green card applicants for what's to come ahead. Unlike October's progress in the EB-5 category, the employment-based preferences have decided to sit still next month. Both rosters across the board for Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing employment-based cases are stuck to the previous update, stretching out the waiting period for global applicants.
On the contrary, family-based preferences have witnessed some movement. Nevertheless, several dates remained unchanged there as well. The Philippines' family-based cases were the most noticeable exceptions, as they barely saw any progress.
Key Takeaways of November 2024 US Visa Bulletin
The USCIS' November US visa bulletin uses official jargon to distinguish between “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates.”
One's priority date must coincide (or fall before) with the cut-off date listed alongside the country's visa category. The Dates for Filing determine the application's eligibility timeline, implying when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Conversely, the Final Action Dates signal the estimated time for one's application approval, ultimately leading to permanent residency.
Employment-Based preferences
1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.
2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.
3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.
4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.
5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level.
Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:
|Employment-based preference
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|February 1, 2022
|November 8, 2022
|C
|C
|2nd
|July 15, 2012
|March 22, 2020
|March 15, 2023
|March 15, 2023
|3rd
|November 1, 2012
|April 1, 2020
|November 15, 2022
|November 15, 2022
|Other Workers
|November 1, 2012
|January 1, 2017
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|4th
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|Certain Religion Workers
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)
|January 1, 2022
|July 15, 2016
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside Rural (20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:
|Employment-based category
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|April 15, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|C
|C
|2nd
|January 1, 2013
|October 1, 2020
|August 1, 2023
|August 1, 2023
|3rd
|June 8, 2013
|November 15, 2020
|March 1, 2023
|March 1, 2023
|Other Workers
|June 8, 2013
|January 1, 2018
|May 22, 2021
|May 22, 2021
|4th
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|Certain Religious Workers
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)
|April 1, 2022
|October 1, 2016
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Rural (20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
Family-based Applications:
F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].
Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents
F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.
F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.
F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.
F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.
Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:
|Family-sponsored preference
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|October 22, 2015
|October 22, 2015
|November 22, 2004
|March 1, 2012
|F2A
|January 1, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|April 15, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|F2B
|May 1, 2016
|May 1, 2016
|July 1, 2005
|October 22, 2011
|F3
|April 15, 2010
|April 15, 2010
|October 22, 2000
|September 8, 2002
|F4
|March 8, 2006
|August 1, 2007
|March 1, 2001
|February 1, 2004
Dates for filing family-based visa applications:
|Family-sponsored preference
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|September 1, 2017
|September 1, 2017
|October 1, 2005
|April 22, 2015
|F2A
|July 15, 2024
|July 15, 2024
|July 15, 2024
|July 15, 2024
|F2B
|January 1, 2017
|January 1, 2017
|July 1, 2006
|October 1, 2013
|F3
|April 22, 2012
|April 22, 2012
|June 15, 2001
|May 8, 2004
|F4
|August 1, 2006
|March 1, 2008
|April 30, 2001
|July 22, 2007