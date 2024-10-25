Menu Explore
Nov 2024 US visa bulletin: No change in employment-based green card queue; slight progress for family-based categories

ByAshima Grover
Oct 25, 2024 12:51 PM IST

The November bulletin for US visa applicants mostly remained unchanged from the last updates.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services have released the US visa bulletin for November 2024. The official document prepares aspiring green card applicants for what's to come ahead. Unlike October's progress in the EB-5 category, the employment-based preferences have decided to sit still next month. Both rosters across the board for Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing employment-based cases are stuck to the previous update, stretching out the waiting period for global applicants. 

Employment-based categories did not witness any change in the November US visa bulletin, whereas family-based preferences only progressed slightly.
On the contrary, family-based preferences have witnessed some movement. Nevertheless, several dates remained unchanged there as well. The Philippines' family-based cases were the most noticeable exceptions, as they barely saw any progress.

Key Takeaways of November 2024 US Visa Bulletin

The USCIS' November US visa bulletin uses official jargon to distinguish between “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates.”

One's priority date must coincide (or fall before) with the cut-off date listed alongside the country's visa category. The Dates for Filing determine the application's eligibility timeline, implying when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Conversely, the Final Action Dates signal the estimated time for one's application approval, ultimately leading to permanent residency.

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-based preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stFebruary 1, 2022November 8, 2022CC
2ndJuly 15, 2012March 22, 2020March 15, 2023March 15, 2023
3rdNovember 1, 2012April 1, 2020November 15, 2022November 15, 2022
Other WorkersNovember 1, 2012January 1, 2017December 1, 2020December 1, 2020
4thJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021
Certain Religion WorkersJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)January 1, 2022July 15, 2016CC
5th Set Aside Rural (20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%)CCCC

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-based categoryIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stApril 15, 2022January 1, 2023CC
2ndJanuary 1, 2013October 1, 2020August 1, 2023August 1, 2023
3rdJune 8, 2013November 15, 2020March 1, 2023March 1, 2023
Other Workers June 8, 2013January 1, 2018May 22, 2021May 22, 2021
4thFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)April 1, 2022October 1, 2016CC
5th Set Aside: Rural (20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%)CCCC

Family-based Applications:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsored preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1October 22, 2015October 22, 2015November 22, 2004March 1, 2012
F2AJanuary 1, 2022January 1, 2022April 15, 2021January 1, 2022
F2BMay 1, 2016May 1, 2016July 1, 2005October 22, 2011
F3April 15, 2010April 15, 2010October 22, 2000September 8, 2002
F4March 8, 2006August 1, 2007March 1, 2001February 1, 2004

Dates for filing family-based visa applications:

Family-sponsored preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1September 1, 2017September 1, 2017October 1, 2005April 22, 2015
F2AJuly 15, 2024July 15, 2024July 15, 2024July 15, 2024
F2BJanuary 1, 2017January 1, 2017July 1, 2006October 1, 2013
F3April 22, 2012April 22, 2012June 15, 2001May 8, 2004
F4August 1, 2006March 1, 2008April 30, 2001July 22, 2007
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
