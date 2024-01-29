January saw over 25000 tech layoffs - Workers take over social media with layoff experiences

Layoffs, once private, are now making a public splash as workers, especially the younger generation, share their layoff experiences on TikTok, LinkedIn, and more. Unionized staff at Cond� Nast walk the picket line during a 24 hour walk out amid layoff announcement in front of the Cond� Nast offices at One World Trade Center in New York City on January 23, 2024. Conde Nast is merging the popular digital music publication Pitchfork with the men's magazine GQ, a decision that has triggered anger over resulting layoffs and concern for the outlet's future. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Sea Change in Work Culture

The trend signals a sea change in work culture, breaking the traditional silence around job loss. Workers are shedding the stigma, openly sharing their feelings, posting videos of the moment they get the news, and seeking support and opportunities in the public eye.

Brittany Pietsch's Viral Video

Brittany Pietsch, a 27-year-old, went viral when she shared her remote firing experience. Her video prompted her former employer's CEO to respond. The emotional videos are not just personal narratives but also catalysts for change.

Emotion in the Spotlight

Layoff videos on TikTok are emotional and relatable, creating a visceral reaction. Watching these videos can be triggering for those who've experienced job loss, breaking down the walls of isolation that come with remote work layoffs.

Countdowns and Catch-up Meetings

Workers like JewishMillennial are sharing countdowns before expected layoffs, highlighting the uncertainty. Mystery "catch-up" meetings are causing anxiety, and the subsequent videos capture the raw moments of receiving tough news.

Normalization of Layoffs

The stigma surrounding layoffs faded during the COVID-19 pandemic when millions lost their jobs. Roger Lee, founder of layoffs.fyi, notes that the sudden normalization of layoffs made them more understandable, shifting perceptions around job loss.

Loneliness in Remote Layoffs

Remote work adds a layer of loneliness to job loss. Colleagues are no longer there to commiserate, and digital connections are abruptly severed. Sharing online becomes a coping mechanism for a lonely and sad experience.

Empowered Workers in a Tight Labor Market

In a tight labour market, workers feel more empowered to openly discuss their employers. The balance of power between management and labour has shifted, making workers less fearful of job hunting after a layoff.

Check and Warning for Employers

Layoff videos and posts serve as a check and warning for employers. Erin Grau, cofounder of Charter, emphasizes that companies need to conduct layoffs more humanely, as poorly handled layoffs can lead to bad publicity.

HR is the New PR

In the era of viral layoff videos, Human Resources (HR) takes centre stage as the new Public Relations (PR). Employers are now held accountable by the workforce, urging them to approach layoffs with empathy and fairness.