January saw over 25000 tech layoffs - Workers take over social media with layoff experiences
Layoffs, once private, are now making a public splash as workers, especially the younger generation, share their layoff experiences on TikTok, LinkedIn, and more.
Sea Change in Work Culture
The trend signals a sea change in work culture, breaking the traditional silence around job loss. Workers are shedding the stigma, openly sharing their feelings, posting videos of the moment they get the news, and seeking support and opportunities in the public eye.
Brittany Pietsch's Viral Video
Brittany Pietsch, a 27-year-old, went viral when she shared her remote firing experience. Her video prompted her former employer's CEO to respond. The emotional videos are not just personal narratives but also catalysts for change.
Emotion in the Spotlight
Layoff videos on TikTok are emotional and relatable, creating a visceral reaction. Watching these videos can be triggering for those who've experienced job loss, breaking down the walls of isolation that come with remote work layoffs.
Countdowns and Catch-up Meetings
Workers like JewishMillennial are sharing countdowns before expected layoffs, highlighting the uncertainty. Mystery "catch-up" meetings are causing anxiety, and the subsequent videos capture the raw moments of receiving tough news.
Normalization of Layoffs
The stigma surrounding layoffs faded during the COVID-19 pandemic when millions lost their jobs. Roger Lee, founder of layoffs.fyi, notes that the sudden normalization of layoffs made them more understandable, shifting perceptions around job loss.
Loneliness in Remote Layoffs
Remote work adds a layer of loneliness to job loss. Colleagues are no longer there to commiserate, and digital connections are abruptly severed. Sharing online becomes a coping mechanism for a lonely and sad experience.
Empowered Workers in a Tight Labor Market
In a tight labour market, workers feel more empowered to openly discuss their employers. The balance of power between management and labour has shifted, making workers less fearful of job hunting after a layoff.
Check and Warning for Employers
Layoff videos and posts serve as a check and warning for employers. Erin Grau, cofounder of Charter, emphasizes that companies need to conduct layoffs more humanely, as poorly handled layoffs can lead to bad publicity.
HR is the New PR
In the era of viral layoff videos, Human Resources (HR) takes centre stage as the new Public Relations (PR). Employers are now held accountable by the workforce, urging them to approach layoffs with empathy and fairness.