Jashanpreet Singh Ontario truck crash: First alleged pic of driver in 10 Freeway accident emerges - See here

Authorities identified Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old of Yuba City, as the person behind the wheel in the deadly accident in Ontario, California, on Tuesday. Singh was suspected of being under the influence when he crashed his truck into slow-moving vehicles stuck in traffic, KTLA reported. Three people reportedly died in the chain-reaction crash, and at least four were injured. Jashanpreet Singh has been booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.(X/@SarahisCensored)

Singh has now been booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and is reportedly awaiting charges for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs.

Jashanpreet Singh alleged photo surfaces

Amid news of Singh's arrest, an alleged photo of the driver has surfaced online. The alleged image was shared by several social media handles on X, but seemed to come from one profile belonging to a Sarah Fields, who claims to be an investigative journalist.

“Photo of Jashanpreet Singh, who never applied his brakes and smashed his semi into eight vehicles, causing three d*aths and multiple injuries. California does not care about CDL standards,” she wrote while sharing the alleged picture.

In the alleged photo, a vehicle can be seen completely destroyed in the background. A man is seen sitting with long hair and a reddish tee-shirt in the alleged photo that was shared. He's seen wearing shorts, and is seemingly identified as the driver. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of this photo. Authorities, while confirming Singh's identity to KTLA, have not shared a photo, and the person sharing the alleged image online also noted that there is no mugshot available in the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department database.

The incident in California comes months after the crash in Florida, involving Indian driver Harjinder Singh. During that time too, there had been massive outrage online. Similar reactions were seen when news about Jashanpreet Singh broke as well.

“Jashanpreet Singh. DEPORT THEM ALL,” a person wrote on X. Another stated, “Jashanpreet Singh. Indians are slaughtering us. They have to go back. All of them.” Meanwhile, another asked, “Jashanpreet Singh was under the influence of drugs when he killed these innocent people. Was he another illegal with a CA CDL?”