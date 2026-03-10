Possible reprieve for Jayden Wallace and co-accused as wife of Georgia teacher killed in prank takes big step
Georgia teacher Jason Hughes died after teens fleeing a toilet-paper prank accidentally ran him over. His wife later urged authorities to drop the charges.
The death of math teacher Jason Hughes of North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia, in a student-led misfired prank has made headlines nationally.
Hughes, 40, was run over by five 18-year-old students on Thursday (March 5) night while they were trying to flee Hughes' Gainesville residence following a toilet paper prank in the yard.
Jayden Ryan Wallace, the 18-year-old who was driving the car, faces vehicular homicide and reckless driving, and other charges. Elijah Tate Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz, all 18, face criminal trespass and littering charges.
With the five teenagers facing intense scrutiny over the death of their math teacher, the 40-year-old's wife, Laura Palmer, has come out in support of them in a heartwarming gesture. Laura Palmer Hughes released a statement on Monday asking for the charges against the teenagers to be dropped.
The teenagers accidentally hit Jason Hughes and stopped to help him till the first responders arrived. Hughes was taken to Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he passed away on Friday (March 6).
Laura Palmer Hughes' Statement
Laura Palmer Hughes said that Jason Hughes was "excited" and "waiting to catch them in the act", just as his five students were around the prank. She told the New York Times that the situation was not one of confrontation.
"This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students," Laura Palmer Hughes said. "This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."
GoFundMe For Jason Hughes Tops $300,000
A GoFundMe campaign to support the Hughes family- Laura Palmer and their two sons, has raised over $300,000 in the last two days. Launched by Krista May, the GoFundMe has seen steady donations since it was launched on Saturday.
As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised $342,291, way more than its target of $75,000.
