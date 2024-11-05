Jason Kelce regrets smashing a fan's phone who reportedly spitting homophobic slur on Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce has spoken out following an incident where he was caught on camera smashing the phone of a man who allegedly hurled a homophobic slur at his brother, Travis Kelce. Jason Kelce vows to uphold common decency and respect after smashing a man's phone. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Days after the confrontation, Jason shared his thoughts on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown on November 4, expressing, “I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it.”

“And in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that that's a productive thing. I don't think that it leads to discourse and it's the right way to go about things.”

“In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have. So, I think the bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule—it’s what I've always been taught—I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I'm going to keep doing that moving forward, even though I fell short this week,” the former Philadelphia Eagles player explained.

ALSO READ| Travis Kelce quietly reacts to a presidential endorsement after Taylor Swift’s Harris support

What happened at Penn State University's Beaver Stadium that night?

The incident happened on November 2 outside Penn State University's Beaver Stadium. Jason described how a man approached him and began taunting him about his brother's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, reportedly calling Travis a homophobic slur. “Kelce,” the man yelled, “how does it feel that your brother is a [homophobic slur] for dating Taylor Swift?”

Videos shared on social media platform X captured Jason reacting by turning around, allegedly taking the man's phone, smashing it to the ground, and then picking it up before walking away. NBC News reported that it wasn’t entirely clear if the individual whose phone was destroyed was the same person who made the slur.

Back in May, he and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were approached by a woman in a New Jersey parking lot who demanded a photo. When the couple declined, the woman became hostile, telling them they “will never be allowed in this town again.” Kylie can be heard in the video responding, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You're embarrassing yourself.”

ALSO READ| Fans go wild as Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's adorable throwback video: ‘Her talent is undeniable’

Following this incident, the woman, identified as Andreé Goldberg, publicly apologized to the Kelces, expressing regret over her behavior. “In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret, and for that, I am sorry,” she stated to WPVI in May.