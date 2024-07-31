JD Vance dubbed as ‘perfect for the job’ as he issues stern warning to illegal immigrants: ‘It is time to…’

JD Vance, the Ohio Senator and GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump's running mate, has issued a stern warning to illegal migrants. The issue of illegal and unlawful immigrants entering or residing in the US has taken a centre stage in the 2024 presidential elections. JD Vance stated that illegal immigrants should “start packing” because “Donald Trump is coming back.”(AP)

Speaking at a rally in Reno, Nevada, Republican VP candidate Vance stated that illegal immigrants should “start packing” because “Donald Trump is coming back.”

According to Vance, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is poised to become Democratic presidential nominee, “will not stop until every single immigrant she lets in” turns into a voter.

Stressing that it “is time to put the interests of American citizens first,” the Ohio Senator said, it is “common sense” for US politicians to “look after interests” of American citizens.

He pointed out that Harris would essentially “hand over control” of the country to “people who shouldn't even be here” if she succeed in enlisting illegal migrants as registered voters.

The magnitude of the immigration issue is evident from the nearly 6.4 million border crossings that have taken place under Joe Biden'[s presidency. The US asylum system is clearly overworked with over 2 million pending cases creating a significant backlog and severely straining the regulatory framework. The increase of requests for asylum emphasises the necessity of comprehensive immigration reform.

Biden's immigration policies have drawn harsh criticism from Republicans, who claim that they are excessively lax and have contributed to an increase in illegal immigrants crossing the border.

Meanwhile, several social media users reacted to Vance's remark with one writing on X, “Vance is perfect for the job!”

“What about the kids of illegal aliens. They need to go too,” another commented.

A third user chimed in, “Mass deportations is the way,” while the fourth one said, “This is the goal. This alone should be the sole reason Trump wins.”

Vance hails Trump, takes brutal jibe at Kamala Harris

He further spoke about the failed assassination attempt on Trump and declared that the former President had “taken a bullet for the country.” He went to suggest that if re-elected, Trump will carry on making important contributions to the US and its people.

Proclaiming that “we are going to take back our country”, he remarked, “Just imagine what he would do with four more years in the White House.”

He then compared Harris and Trump, asserting that “loyalty is about taking a bullet for this country - something Donald Trump has done.” He, however, added that the US VP “should look in the mirror” if she wants to talk about loyalty.

Vance also mocked the “the heads of the Democratic Party” for choosing Harris as their new candidate, and mentioned that she is “someone who didn't get a single vote.”