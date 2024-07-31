Kamala Harris campaign shares video of JD Vance dismissing ‘anti-child' politicians on the left as ‘sociopathic’

Senator JD Vance has been bearing the brunt of his several blasts from the past since he was announced as Donald Trump's running mate. In the past few weeks, he's been taking heat for all sorts of remarks he unleashed over the years. The latest scandalous addition to the series was his 2021 “childless cat ladies” remark, which has seemingly been one-upped by another unearthed statement through which the American politician once again addressed “childless people.” Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a campaign event Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Henderson, Nev.(AP / Ellen Schmidt)

Yet another video tackling the subject resurfaced online when the Kamala Harris campaign account “unearthed” the clip on X/Twitter on Tuesday. This post marks another instance of Vance targetting people without children. It only adds more fuel to the controversial fire surrounding the US senator who downright brands such people in the country's leadership “more sociopathic.”

Another resurfaced video fans controversial fire surrounding JD Vance

The said video is extracted from a 2020 conservative podcast in which “JD Vance talks Hillbilly Elegy and America's Future with Chris Buskirk.” The 2020 biopic, directed by Ron Howard, is based on the Trump VP pick's best-selling memoir. In the podcast interaction, Vance and Buskirk exchange views “of building a better America," and ultimately, those lines meet at comments that will likely enrage a lot of netizens: “People who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at home.”

Also read | Green Day's anti-MAGA agenda makes a comeback at Washington DC concert with a ‘Register to Vote’ booth

“There are just these basic cadences of life that I think are really powerful and really valuable when you have kids in your life,” Vance points out on the podcast. “And the fact that so many people, especially in America’s leadership class, just don’t have that in their lives.”

“You know, I worry that it makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less, less mentally stable, he added.”

“And of course, you talk about going on Twitter — final point I’ll make is, you go on Twitter and almost always the people who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at home.”

Vance has had a way with words that has particularly offended people, as he has addressed the country's low birth rates over the years.

The public has been infuriated this past week over his “cat ladies” comment from September 2021, addressing a report that stated younger people were apprehensive about having children due to the climate crisis. Referring to the analysis, he wrote in a tweet, “Our country’s low birth rates have made many elites sociopaths.”

Vance directly name-dropped Kamala Harris in his 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson. The resurfaced clip shows him saying that the country is run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Also read | X suspends White Dudes for Harris account after $4m fundraiser, organiser claims Elon Musk got ‘scared’

Trump VP pick defends his past statements

Pointing fingers at Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg, Vance said, “The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.” While defending his claims on The Megyn Kelly Show last week, he again dropped the proverbial bomb on Democrats, declaring the opposition party as “antifamily.” Vance asserted that his remarks were “not a criticism of people who don't have children”; instead, he was “criticising the Democratic Party for becoming antifamily and antichildren.”

Vance spokesperson issues statement

Vance spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk also reiterated the same sentiment in a statement to The Hill. “Once again, the leftwing media have twisted Senator Vance’s words and spun up a false narrative about his position on the issues. As he has clearly stated, he was talking about politicians on the left who support policies that are explicitly anti-child and anti-family,” she said. Akin to how Vance emphasised the media “has lied” about his ideology, Van Kirk added, “he’s not going to back down when it comes to advocating for policies that protect parental rights and encourage people to have more kids” regardless of how the media portrays the issue.